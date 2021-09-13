scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
ISL introduces first round of fixtures for 2021-22 season, Kolkata derby set for Nov 27

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 13, 2021 1:55:14 pm
ISLThe first match is between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters, scheduled on 19th November and the much-anticipated derby between SC East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will take place on 27th November (File)

The fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2021-22 season were announced on Monday.

The first match is between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters, scheduled on 19th November and the much-anticipated derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on 27th November.

The league, this season will introduce a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday double headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

According to a statement released on the ISL website, “The season once again returns to Goa’s three iconic stadiums this winter, featuring 115 games. The first instalment of the schedule announced on Monday runs until January 9, 2022.”

Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season’s finalists ATK Mohun Bagan will square off with Kerala Blasters FC on the opening game night to commence another intense campaign. SC East Bengal get to start their run into the competition on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC.

Title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience as early as November 22, in one of the most high-octane rivalries emerging in the league.

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
