ISL 2018 Fixtures: Indian Super League to begin on September 29 with ATK vs Kerala Blasters

Indian Super League (ISL) 2018/19 season will begin on September 29 at the Salt Lake Stadium with two-time champions ATK hosting Kerala Blasters. The fixtures were only released for the first half of the season featuring 12 round of matches and 59 games in total. The fifth edition will see three breaks – two for international matches (October 8 – 16, 2018 and November 12 – 20, 2018), and one, starting December 17, 2018, for Indian national team to prepare for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE. The fixtures for 2019 are yet to be revealed.

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will travel to take on last season’s runners-up Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on September 30. The last fixture to be announced as of now is between Mumbai City and Kerala, who will play each other on December 16.

Quite possible to suit the TV audience, the league has moved away from double-headers on weekends this season, while having the kick-off for all matches at 7:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2018/19 FIXTURES

September 29 – ATK vs Kerala Blasters

September 30 – Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin

October 1 – NorthEast United (NEUFC) vs FC Goa

October 2 – Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 3 – Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City

October 4 – ATK vs NEUFC

October 5 – Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC

October 6 – Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

October 7 – Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 17 – Delhi Dynamos vs ATK

October 18 – Chennaiyin vs NEUFC

October 19 – Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City

October 20 – Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos

October 21 – Jamshedpur FC vs ATK

October 22 – FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC

October 23 – Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin FC

October 24 – FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

October 25 – NEUFC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 26 – ATK vs Chennaiyin FC

October 27 – Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos

October 28 – FC Goa vs FC Pune City

October 29 – Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

October 30 – Delhi Dynamos vs NEUFC

October 31 – Bengaluru FC vs ATK

November 1 – Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

November 2 – FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters

November 3 – Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

November 4 – Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC

November 5 – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC

November 6 – FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC

November 8 – FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos

November 9 – NEUFC vs Mumbai City FC

November 10 – ATK vs FC Pune City

November 11 – Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

November 21 – FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC

November 22 – FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

November 23 – NEUFC vs Kerala Blasters

November 24 – Mumbai City FC vs ATK

November 25 – Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

November 26 – Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos

November 27 – FC Pune City vs NEUFC

November 28 – ATK vs FC Goa

November 29 – Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters

November 30 – Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City

December 1 – Jamshedpur FC vs NEUFC

December 2 – Chennaiyin FC vs ATK

December 3 – Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City FC

December 4 – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

December 5 – NEUFC vs Bengaluru FC

December 6 – Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

December 7 – Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City

December 8 – NEUFC vs ATK

December 9 – Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

December 11 – FC Pune City vs FC Goa

December 12 – Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos

December 13 – ATK vs Bengaluru FC

December 14 – FC Goa vs NEUFC

December 15 – Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos

December 16 – Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters

