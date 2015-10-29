ISL: Hat-trick hero Sunil Chhetri gives Mumbai high

Chhetri became the first Indian to hit a hattrick in the ISL. (Express Photo by: Narendra Waskar)

Synopsis: Sunil Chhetri becomes the first Indian to score a hat-trick in the ISL when he led Mumbai City to a 5-1 win against NorthEast United at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

First Indian hat-trick hero

There was significance in Sunil Chhetri’s performance against the NorthEast United that made him the first Indian player to ever top the scorers chart at any stage of an ISL season. What made it more special was that he became the first Indian to score a hat-trick in the tournament.

Two penalties and a close range volley took the India skipper’s overall tally to six in the season, along with Chennaiyin FC striker Stiven Mendoza, who incidentally, also has a hat-trick to his name.

The 31-year-old also had his chances to score three more. The striker hit the crossbar with his shot from just outside the box. Later on he found himself one-on-one with the opposition goalkeeper, only to fail in his attempted nutmeg, just before his close range header blazed well over the goal a few minutes later.

Nonetheless, his performance was well appreciated by assistant coach Oscar Bruzon who asserted Chhetri has ‘exceeded expectations.’ Bruzon even went further to claim that Chhetri ‘is ready to play in one of the top teams in Europe.’

“Plenty of the top players have come from the higher league in Europe, and Sunil has shown that he’s one above them,” Bruzon said after the match.

Chhetri’s feat was also the second time the Mumbai franchise boasted a hat-trick hero – the first being Andre Moritz’s achievement last year. Coincidentally, on that occasion too the Mumbai team netted five goals in the match.

Fluid Mumbai attack

The trio of Sony Norde, Sunil Chhetri and Subash Singh provided a seamless transition of play from defence to attack. Norde and Chhetri particularly influenced proceedings with an impeccable sense of understanding that involved a series of crosses, well-weighted through-balls and clever flick-ons.

More often than not, their combined play sought the industry of Subash on the right flank, who worked equally efficiently to influence the game. In fact, it was Subash’s cross early in the first half that caught NorthEast defender Carlos Lopez on the arm, earning the hosts a penalty. Just 15 minutes later, Subash sprinted forward to head back a Norde cross that found Chhetri in an ideal position to tap home both Mumbai and his own second.

Missing NorthEast defence

NorthEast United’s defensive performance was summarised in Mumbai’s fifth goal. A corner kick routine had just Frantz Bertin and Sunil Chhetri for attendance in the box, along with an array of defenders. Still Bertin remained unchallenged to head home comfortably. The two penalties the visitors conceded too frustrated head coach Cesar Farias on the sidelines. “They were handballs. Not even fouls in the box,” he lamented after the game.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App