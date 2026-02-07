ISL 2025/26 fixtures announced: Mohun Bagan SG face Kerala Blasters in opening match on February 14, Kolkata derby on May 3

With just under seven days to go for the opening match of the season, the All India Football Federation on Saturday announced the full list of fixtures for the much-delayed 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The announcement marks yet another step in finally bringing to an end the uncertainty that had gripped the league this season due to entirely off-field issues and brought it to the brink of collapse.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who had last season become the first team to win both the ISL Shield and the Cup, face Kerala Blasters at home at the Salt Lake Stadium in the first match of the season on February 14. Later in the day, FC Goa host the newly-promoted Inter Kashi at the Fatorda Stadium. The first match of the day will start at 5pm IST and the second at 7.30pm IST. The scheduled first match on double-header days will start at 5pm while on days when there will only be single matches, the kick-off time has been set at 7.30pm IST. The league stage ends on May 11, with Sporting Club Delhi hosting Inter Kashi FC in New Delhi.