ISL 2025/26 fixtures announced: Mohun Bagan SG face Kerala Blasters in opening match on February 14, Kolkata derby on May 3

With just under seven days to go for the opening match of the season, the All India Football Federation on Saturday announced the full list of fixtures for the much-delayed 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The announcement marks yet another step in finally bringing to an end the uncertainty that had gripped the league this season due to entirely off-field issues and brought it to the brink of collapse.
Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who had last season become the first team to win both the ISL Shield and the Cup, face Kerala Blasters at home at the Salt Lake Stadium in the first match of the season on February 14. Later in the day, FC Goa host the newly-promoted Inter Kashi at the Fatorda Stadium. The first match of the day will start at 5pm IST and the second at 7.30pm IST. The scheduled first match on double-header days will start at 5pm while on days when there will only be single matches, the kick-off time has been set at 7.30pm IST. The league stage ends on May 11, with Sporting Club Delhi hosting Inter Kashi FC in New Delhi.
The 14 participating teams will compete in a single-leg round-robin format, with each team playing 13 matches. The table toppers at the end of the league will be crowned the ISL 2025-26 champions.
“The fixtures have been finalised following consultations with participating clubs and relevant stakeholders,” said the AIFF. There are still uncertainties to be ironed out though. The venues for home matches of Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC are yet to be determined. While digital streaming platform FanCode has officially won exclusive broadcasting rights, it is yet to be determined which television channell will air the league.
However, it remains a positive development for a league that at one point looked set to collapse altogether. The impasse arose due to the expiration of a 15-year commercial rights deal between the AIFF and Reliance Sports on December 8, 2025, which would have come around halfway through a regular season of the ISL. With negotiations between the federation and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) stalled, the Reliance subsidiary that operated the league told ISL clubs in July last year that the 2025/26 season would be indefinitely delayed. When the AIFF floated a tender for a new partner in November, they did not receive a single bid.