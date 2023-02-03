scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
ISL final to be held on March 18

The two one-leg play-off matches between the fourth and fifth-place teams and the third and sixth-place sides after the end of the league stage will be played on March 3 and 4 respectively. The third and fourth-place teams will host the matches.

ISL trophy.(FILE)
The summit clash of this season’s Indian Super League (ISL) will be held on March 18, the organisers announced on Friday.

The four home-and-away semi-final matches will be played on March 7, 9, 12 and 13.

Under the new format, the top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. The teams finishing between third and sixth will feature in a single-leg play-off to determine the other two semi-finalists.

The venue of the final will be announced later.

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have already qualified for the next round with fierce battles underway for the remaining four spots.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 17:58 IST
