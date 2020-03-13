ISL Final: ATK, Chennaiyin to vie for title, bragging rights in empty stadium

ATK’s Roy Krishna and Chennaiyin FC’s Nerijus Valskis are in the race for the Golden Boot. (ISL) ATK’s Roy Krishna and Chennaiyin FC’s Nerijus Valskis are in the race for the Golden Boot. (ISL)

Both ATK and Chennaiyin FC will seek their third Indian Super League (ISL) title when they play the final of the 2020 ISL season. ATK (2014 and 2016) and Chennaiyin (2015 and 2017-18) have both won the ISL twice already and are looking to become the first side to win it three times.

However, in an anti-climax to the season, there will be no spectators to witness the historic moment as the final will be played in front of an empty stadium. This is in line with a sports ministry directive to all national federations to follow the health ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chennaiyin beat FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5 on aggregates, while ATK produced a second leg turnaround to send defending champions Bengaluru FC packing with a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Interestingly, neither club has lost an ISL final – a run that will end for one of them on Saturday.

ATK and Chennaiyin have had contrasting seasons this year. ATK were always in the playoff spots, whereas Chennaiyin had a mid-season turnaround after the arrival of manager Owen Coyle. In the six matches before his arrival, Chennaiyin had won only once and scored just four goals. Since he took charge, Chennaiyin went on to win eight matches.

Nerijus Valskis has 14 goals to his name and is fighting for the top scorer award, while Rafael Crivellaro is the creative engine of the team.

The partnership between the two has blossomed under Coyle. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has also been brilliant and has scored in their last three games, becoming the first Indian to score in both the legs of a play-off tie.

“I have nothing but utmost respect for ATK, for the quality of players they have. We will stick to our style because we believe we can win games with it. We are still under pressure as we go into the final and we want to be because that’s when we are at our best,” said Coyle.

ATK, on the other hand, rely on Roy Krishna and David Williams’ contributions in attack. Krishna, with 15 goals this season, is also firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.

But equally dangerous is Williams who scored a brace against Bengaluru in the play-off. While the likes of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez provide supply from the middle, wing-back Prabir Das is a crucial attacking outlet for the Kolkata-based side.

“We have to enjoy the final and try to win it. But we have to respect the opponent. There is only one final. We need one heart and the whole mind for the final,” said coach Antonio Habas who led ATK to the title back in 2014.

(With PTI inputs)

