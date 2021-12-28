ISL: East Bengal sacks coach Jose Manuel Diaz, Renedy Singh to take interim charge

December 28, 2021 5:35:13 pm
SC East Bengal on Tuesday has parted ways with coach Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia. Former India captain Renedy Singh will take over the charge as interim head coach.
𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
SC East Bengal confirms that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons.
Former India captain and our assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/umt5MrJSDt
— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 28, 2021
“SC East Bengal confirms that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons,” the Indian Super League club said in a statement.
“Former India captain and our assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach.”
SC East Bengal CEO Col. Shivaji Samaddar said: “We thank Jose and Angel for their contribution and support to the team in the ongoing season. I wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours.”
Diaz had took over the reins from former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.
SC East Bengal take on Bengaluru FC on January 4 in Bambolim.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-