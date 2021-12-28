ISL: East Bengal sacks coach Jose Manuel Diaz, Renedy Singh to take interim charge

Jose Manuel Diaz had took over the reins from former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler. 9East Bengal/Twitter)

SC East Bengal on Tuesday has parted ways with coach Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia. Former India captain Renedy Singh will take over the charge as interim head coach.

𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 SC East Bengal confirms that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons. Former India captain and our assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/umt5MrJSDt — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 28, 2021

“SC East Bengal confirms that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons,” the Indian Super League club said in a statement.

“Former India captain and our assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach.”

SC East Bengal CEO Col. Shivaji Samaddar said: “We thank Jose and Angel for their contribution and support to the team in the ongoing season. I wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Diaz had took over the reins from former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

SC East Bengal take on Bengaluru FC on January 4 in Bambolim.