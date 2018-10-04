ISL 2018/19: We should have been awarded the penalty, says Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau

Gombau maintained that his side performed well throughout the match. Gombau maintained that his side performed well throughout the match.

Delhi Dynamos dominated most of the match. Hosting FC Pune City led by former coach Miguel Angel Portugal, Delhi saw their 1-0 lead being scraped off with an 88th minute goal from substitute Diego Carlos Oliviera. The match saw a controversial moment in injury time when a Pune defender appeared to have stopped Lallianzuala Chhangte’s shot with an outstretched arm. Speaking a press conference after the match, Dynamos coach Josep Gombau said his side should have been awarded a penalty. “I am satisfied with everyone’s performance, even though I am not satisfied with the result. We had a few chances towards the end we missed. We also should have been awarded a penalty. For me, a hand inside the box should be penalty. But there is nothing to say, and we will take positives from this game,” the Spaniard said.

Rana Gharami was surprisingly chosen ahead of Marti Crespi and he repaid the coach’s faith by scoring a stunner to put Delhi in front in the first half. “There is a lot of competition among the players,” said Gombau. “Rana and Crespi both are wonderful players. Today, we decided to go with Rana and Gianni Zuiverloon, but I am sure Crespi will get his chance. For now, I am satisfied with both Rana and Gianni’s performance.”

Dynamos also saw an injury in the first half with midfielder Bikramjit Singh getting stretchered off in the 35th minute. The coach said Bikramjit’s injury was a big loss. “Bikramjit is a big loss for us. I am upset about the injury situation,” he said.

On being asked if Dynamos became overconfident in the final few minutes, Gombau maintained that his side performed well throughout the match. “We were great in throughout the match. We created too many chances, but in football sometimes, you are not able to convert the chances and Pune made the best of it,” he said. “Andrija Kaluderovic is a striker and he would obviously measure his performance via goals. Today he could not convert chances, but I am happy with him. He may score in the next game.”

‘Was willing to take the risk’, says FC Pune City coach Miguel Angel Portugal

FC Pune City coach Miguel Angel Portugal, after the 1-1 draw against Delhi said he wanted his side to take the risks in the second half as they were trailing by a goal. In the latter 45 minutes, Pune pressed hard against the home side which allowed Dynamos to create too many chances, albeit all of them were squandered. “We wanted to take the risks. We had no choice. We were one goal down. We were pressing but I needed to take a risk. In football, you have to take risks,” he said.

The Pune coach further said his side started off the game well but had to fight back after a sensational goal. “We started the match well, we saw ourselves making the first chance. In the 1st half, we tried to move forward. But we saw ourselves trailing after an unbelievable goal, which no one can control,” he said.

