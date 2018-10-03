ISL 2018/19: Rana Gharami’s first half wonder strike cancelled out, FC Pune City steal a point in Delhi

In the 44th minute of the first half, the West Bengal defender justified his coach’s selection as he gave Delhi a lead. (Source: ISL release) In the 44th minute of the first half, the West Bengal defender justified his coach’s selection as he gave Delhi a lead. (Source: ISL release)

Despite Delhi Dynamos creating most of the chances in their opening game against FC Pune City, the home side could not emerge victorious. It took a late strike from the substitute midfielder Diego Carlos Oliviera to ensure that both the teams share points as the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The Brazilian footballer, who replaced Martin Diaz in the 68th minute, made most of Delhi’s sleepy defence and walked the ball into the back of the net in the 88th minute.

At the team’s press conference on Tuesday, Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau praised central defence duo of Marti Crespi and Gianni Zuiverloon. “We have Zuiverloon at the back. And Crespi looks good, he is able to adapt quickly,” he said. But in the opening match against FC Pune City, the Spaniard went with former Mohun Bagan defender Rana Gharami, while Crespi was named among the substitutes. In the 44th minute of the first half, the West Bengal defender justified his coach’s selection as he gave Delhi a lead.

Both Pune and Delhi started off slow with neither side able to cause too much trouble to the opposition goalkeeper. For Delhi, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rene Mihelic created chances early on, which prompted the Delhi fans in the stadium to break out into “Chhangte, Chhangte” chants. But in the dying minutes of the first half, the chants converted to “Rana, Rana”, with the defender putting a wild shot from 35 yards out straight into the top right corner of the goal to give Dynamos a 1-0 lead.

From the start of the second half, the Stallions looked to attack, playing half their side in Delhi’s half. The strategy allowed Dynamos to make most of the counter-attacking moves, with Nandhakumar playing long balls to Pritam Kotal on the right on more than occasions. Unfortunately, for home fans, the Serbian striker Andrija Kaluderovic could not connect on both the occasions and could not extend his side.

Chhangte got Delhi’s best opportunity in the 87th minute when he went one-on-one with Pune’s goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. But a little deflection from Kaith’s leg denied him, a mistake which went on to hurt Delhi in the next minute, as Oliveira scored the goal from a counter-attack to equalise.

