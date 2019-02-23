ISL Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin 0-0 Jamshedpur at half time

ISL Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score Streaming: Jamshedpur FC have to win the match to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. They are fifth and trail NorthEast United by five points while being level on goal difference. A 4-1 loss to FC Pune City all but sounded the death knell for Jamshedpur’s hopes but the NorthEast managing only a draw against FC Pune City gave them a lifeline.
Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have nothing to play for. They will finish bottom of the table, trailing the ninth-placed Kerala Blasters by a whopping six points and they are yet to get out of single digits as far as points are concerned.
Match 84 | 23 Feb 2019
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
HALF TIME!
Goalless at the break. Hard to say which team have been worse so far. Jamshedpur need a win and they finally seemed to realise that towards the fag end of the half. Here is hoping for a better performance in the second.
44 mins
A free-kick from the right side of midfield is lifted into the box by Isaac Vanmalsawma. It finds the head of Christopher Herd who just nods it a little above the bar.
37 mins
Farukh Chaudhary comes at the end of a long ball and plays in Cidoncha. The latter takes a shot and that is saved by Karanjit.
34 mins
Finally a shot from Jamshedpur. Cidoncha with a cross and Mario Arques heads it goalwards. Karanjit stretches and holds on to the ball.
25 mins
Jamshedpur players are getting an earful from their boss. They have been woeful so far, just one shot on target. That is not a sign of a team desperate for a win.
19 mins
Karanjit Singh's goalkick goes deep in the Jamshedpur box and they struggled to clear that. Minutes later, CK Vineeth took a shot after making his way into the box. It was straight at the goalkeeper but Chennaiyin are causing a lot of problems to the Jamshedpur back line.
11 mins
Both sides haven't really troubled the respective goalkeepers. Jamshedpur, strangely enough are not even attempting to keep possession. Augustin boots the ball out of play when a Chennaiyin long pass comes to him. He wasn't under any considerable pressure and the ball was nowhere near the final third and yet he decided kicking it into the stands is the better option.
6 mins
Dhanachandra Singh loses the ball on the right flank and Anirudh Thapa passes it towards the left. Initial shot is blocked and then the ball is cleared by Augustin Fernandes.
3 mins
Slow start to the game, both sides going long and finding no one in particular. NorthEast cannot lob the ball high n the air and hope for the best here, they have no choice but to win this game.
TEAMS
Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Tondonba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eli Sabia, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves (C), Christopher Herd, CK Vineeth.
Jamshedpur: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Mario Arques, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Farukh Choudhary, Carlos Calvo, Sergio Cidoncha, Memo, Dhanachandra Singh, Karan Amin, Augustin Fernandes.
Hello and welcome!
Chennaiyin FC have been "playing for pride" for quite some time now. They had a very poor season when they were last defending champions in 2016 but this time, they have out-Chennaiyined themselves. They have played 16 matches thus far and are yet to cross over into double figures as far as points are concerned and winning just two matches is never an advisable thing to do. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, started off promisingly but have since tapered off. They have everything to play for in this match and if they win it, they will have everything to play for in their next match against table-toppers Bengaluru FC. Let's dig in.