ISL Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin 0-0 Jamshedpur at half time

ISL Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score Streaming: Jamshedpur FC have to win the match to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. They are fifth and trail NorthEast United by five points while being level on goal difference. A 4-1 loss to FC Pune City all but sounded the death knell for Jamshedpur’s hopes but the NorthEast managing only a draw against FC Pune City gave them a lifeline.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have nothing to play for. They will finish bottom of the table, trailing the ninth-placed Kerala Blasters by a whopping six points and they are yet to get out of single digits as far as points are concerned.

VS Match 84 | 23 Feb 2019 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Match Details Chennaiyin FC 0 0 Jamshedpur FC Match Center