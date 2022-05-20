ISL: Chennaiyin FC retain India midfielder Anirudh Thapa

May 20, 2022 7:09:24 pm
Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC have retained the services of Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa on a two-year deal.
A̶d̶m̶i̶n̶ ̶u̶p̶d̶a̶t̶e̶ ̶e̶n̶g̶a̶ @AnirudhThapa is here to stay! 😎💙
▶️ https://t.co/bHAZC1ZU1q#AllInForChennaiyin #Thapa2024 pic.twitter.com/nv2BNdylFG
— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) May 20, 2022
Best of Express Premium
With this deal, the 24-year-old will continue to feature for the club he had joined in 2016 until the summer of 2024.
Since joining the Marina Machans, the Dehradun-born footballer has been an integral part of the team’s set-up, playing a significant role in Chennaiyin FC’s success over the years that also includes playing two ISL finals — winning the title once in the 2017-18 season.
“Thapa came here young. And in that time, he’s won an ISL title, established himself as one of the best in the country and also captained Chennaiyin FC for a season,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani.
Thapa came in as a development player for Chennaiyin FC after spending four years at the AIFF Elite Academy from 2012-2016.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“Chennaiyin FC has always been like a family to me. And Chennai, my home. So, this decision was not hard to make. I cannot wait to get started with the fans cheering in a packed Marina Arena,” Thapa expressed his excitement.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-