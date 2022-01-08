ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC postponed due to Covid-19

Updated: January 8, 2022 2:52:54 pm
The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday has decided to postpone match no 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, scheduled to be played on Saturday, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda.
Match 53 of #HeroISL 2021-22 between @atkmohunbaganfc and @OdishaFC has been postponed.#ATKMBOFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/05AiUMQQc0
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 8, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.
“The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after a ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19,” ISL said in a statement.
“The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-