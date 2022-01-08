ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC postponed due to Covid-19

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been postponed. (ISL/Twitter)

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday has decided to postpone match no 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, scheduled to be played on Saturday, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

“The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after a ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19,” ISL said in a statement.

“The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.”