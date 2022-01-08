scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Must Read

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC postponed due to Covid-19

The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 8, 2022 2:52:54 pm
The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been postponed. (ISL/Twitter)

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday has decided to postpone match no 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, scheduled to be played on Saturday, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

“The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after a ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19,” ISL said in a statement.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
In Pics: South Africa skipper Dean Elgar guides team to victory against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 08: Latest News