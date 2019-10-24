Watch: Amrinder Singh pulls off stunner as Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters

Amrinder Singh’s heroics and a late goal from Amine Chermiti saw Mumbai City FC stun Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 in a close encounter in Kochi on Thursday. This is the first time the Mumbai side have beaten Kerala Blasters at home.

Chermiti stunned the Kerala crowd with a late 82nd-minute goal. Souvik Chakrabarti played a low cross into the box from the right flank and the Tunisian striker slotted the ball into the net with a first-time shot.

In a last-gasp attempt to get back into the game, Bartholomew Ogbeche latched on to a chip by Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box but the Nigerian’s swivelling strike from close-range was miraculously saved by Amrinder as Mumbai returned home with three points.

Amrinder’s save in the 95th minute has been lauded as being one of the greatest saves in the ISL.

My God!! WHAT A SAVE BY @Amrinder_1 take a bow🙌 — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) October 24, 2019

Incredible save by @Amrinder_1 😱 — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) October 24, 2019

Still can’t get over what Amrinder pulled off. The greatest save I’ve seen in Indian Football, for sure. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) October 24, 2019

AMRINDER!! What a save to get @MumbaiCityFC their first ever win at Kochi!

Onwards and upwards… — Aman Shah (@aman812) October 24, 2019

OUR FIRST-EVER VICTORY IN KERALA! 😍 Debutant @Chermiti9N scored the decisive goal for #ApunKaTeam to give us a fabulous opening-day victory before @Amrinder_1‘s jaw-dropping save right at the end!🔵#KERMUM pic.twitter.com/NDG1UY2cfv — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 24, 2019

Mumbai City joined FC Goa and Jamshedpur as the only three teams who have won 3 points from their first match of the ISL season.