Watch: Amrinder Singh pulls off stunner as Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City joined FC Goa and Jamshedpur as the only three teams who have got 3 points from their first match of the ISL season with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters on Thursday. Amrinder Singh's heroics in goal were instrumental in Mumbai's win.

Amrinder Singh pulled off a great save in the 95th minute of the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters on Thursday (File Photo)

Amrinder Singh’s heroics and a late goal from Amine Chermiti saw Mumbai City FC stun Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 in a close encounter in Kochi on Thursday. This is the first time the Mumbai side have beaten Kerala Blasters at home.

Chermiti stunned the Kerala crowd with a late 82nd-minute goal. Souvik Chakrabarti played a low cross into the box from the right flank and the Tunisian striker slotted the ball into the net with a first-time shot.

In a last-gasp attempt to get back into the game, Bartholomew Ogbeche latched on to a chip by Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box but the Nigerian’s swivelling strike from close-range was miraculously saved by Amrinder as Mumbai returned home with three points.

Amrinder’s save in the 95th minute has been lauded as being one of the greatest saves in the ISL.

Mumbai City joined FC Goa and Jamshedpur as the only three teams who have won 3 points from their first match of the ISL season.

