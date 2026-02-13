ISL returns: League stripped to bare bones but fans, players find solace in end of uncertainty

The Indian Super League (ISL) makes its much-delayed return on Saturday. In the five months since its usual start-time of September, uncertainty swirled to the extent that murmurs persisted that it would never return. But stripped down to bare bones — in some cases not even that — the league makes a subdued start as defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants take on Kerala Blasters in Kolkata.

It will be one of two matches to be played on the opening day, the other being FC Goa against the newly promoted Inter Kashi at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In the days leading up to this, the ISL went into a coma that was brought about by failures in various boardrooms. At the same time, though, a sizeable section of those involved — fans, players, coaches — are just happy that something is happening. “I know there were a lot of problems. It was a very difficult time for Indian football,” said Mohun Bagan coach Sergio Lobera. “Fortunately, now we are very close to the start of the season, and we are very excited. The focus is on bringing maximum excitement into the first game.”