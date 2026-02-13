ISL returns: League stripped to bare bones but fans, players find solace in end of uncertainty

Squads have lost players, leave aside upgrades, and teams are fearful of relegation as 2025/26 season finally kicks off.

Written by: Rohit Mundayur
Feb 13, 2026 10:53 PM IST
ISL 2026: In the days leading up to this, the ISL went into a coma that was brought about by failures in various boardrooms. (AIFF)ISL 2026: In the days leading up to this, the ISL went into a coma that was brought about by failures in various boardrooms. (AIFF)
The Indian Super League (ISL) makes its much-delayed return on Saturday. In the five months since its usual start-time of September, uncertainty swirled to the extent that murmurs persisted that it would never return. But stripped down to bare bones — in some cases not even that —  the league makes a subdued start as defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants take on Kerala Blasters in Kolkata.

It will be one of two matches to be played on the opening day, the other being FC Goa against the newly promoted Inter Kashi at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In the days leading up to this, the ISL went into a coma that was brought about by failures in various boardrooms. At the same time, though, a sizeable section of those involved — fans, players, coaches — are just happy that something is happening. “I know there were a lot of problems. It was a very difficult time for Indian football,” said Mohun Bagan coach Sergio Lobera. “Fortunately, now we are very close to the start of the season, and we are very excited. The focus is on bringing maximum excitement into the first game.”

Squad upgrades a luxury

Foreign players have often made the difference over the years for ISL sides. Amid the uncertainty, a number of these foreigners had no choice but to leave India. Once it became clear that there might be a skeletal league season after all, some clubs have managed to bring in some new foreign talent while others chose to settle with what they have.

Blasters, who play the opening fixture tomorrow, lost all five of their foreign signings and have brought in lesser known names like Kevin Yoke, Oumar Ba, Victor Bertomeu, Marlon Roos Trujillo and Matias Hernandez. NorthEast United will play with three foreigners, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC with two. Odisha FC’s only foreign player is their captain Carlos Delgado. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have managed to retain their full quota of six foreigners, as have Inter Kashi, although in their case, these were the same players who featured for them in the second division last year. A squad upgrade is a luxury no one can afford this year.

Relegation question

Conversely though, clubs can’t afford to have too bad a season this year more than any other because of the potential for relegation to the second division. They had approached the Sports Ministry asking for a freeze on relegation for the next few seasons but as things stand, there has been no changes to the Supreme Court’s mandate for how the league should be conducted. Clubs have come back from the brink to get ready for this season and it remains to be seen if a drop at the end of an already slippery slope will be too much for them to bear.

