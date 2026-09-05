ISL to start on October 10 but existential questions still hang

The 2026/27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on October 10 and will run through May 2027, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Saturday. The federation also confirmed that there will effectively be no relegation this season, with Diamond Harbour FC set to stay at the bottom of the table. It also said that Churchill Brothers’ participation will be “subject to regulatory approvals”, after the side effectively earned a place in the league after buying Jamshedpur FC’s ISL sporting licence.

“Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion to the ISL via their 2025-26 Indian Football League title, failed to fulfil the administrative fee requirement for the 2026-27 season and have not taken up their promoted slot,” said the AIFF in its statement.