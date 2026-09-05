ISL to start on October 10 but existential questions still hang

The 2026/27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on October 10 and will run through May 2027, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Saturday. The federation also confirmed that there will effectively be no relegation this season, with Diamond Harbour FC set to stay at the bottom of the table. It also said that Churchill Brothers’ participation will be “subject to regulatory approvals”, after the side effectively earned a place in the league after buying Jamshedpur FC’s ISL sporting licence.
“Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion to the ISL via their 2025-26 Indian Football League title, failed to fulfil the administrative fee requirement for the 2026-27 season and have not taken up their promoted slot,” said the AIFF in its statement.
“In keeping with the league’s promotion-and-relegation principle, Diamond Harbour will not be eligible to earn any points this season and will by default, be placed at the bottom of the table. They will not retain ISL status for 2027-28 and will compete in the IFL that season.”
The federation said that the 13 teams will play in a “round-robin, home and away format” followed by a play-off in which the top six clubs will compete to be named the ISL Cup Champions. The team that finishes top of the table will win the ISL Shield. The format had been in place since the 2019/20 season but had to be done away with in the crisis-ridden 2025/26 season.
“As things stand, thirteen teams will compete in a round-robin, home and away format, with Churchill Brothers’ participation remaining subject to regulatory approvals. The participating clubs are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC, and Sporting Club Delhi,” said the AIFF.
A start date of September 4 had initially been set for the start of the season. It is understood that the delay has happened due to the ongoing search for a broadcast partner. The 2026/27 season will mark the first in which the league’s commercial rights will be handled by the participating clubs.
“In what is a landmark season, the clubs have come together with the All India Football Federation(AIFF) to steer the League to a new direction. The club-led model will see the teams hold the reins to decisions and direction, in an attempt to deliver a comprehensive calendar of competitive football, greater investment in Indian talent, and a stronger, more sustainable ecosystem for the sport to grow,” it said.