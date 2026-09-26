ISL 2026/27 Phase 1 fixtures announced, 68% of matches scheduled around weekends

The schedule for the upcoming 2026/27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), which is set to start on October 10, was announced on Saturday with about 68 percent of the matches set to be played around the weekends. Only “Phase 1” of the schedule has been announced through to January 17, 2027. The league said in its statement that Phase 2 and playoff fixtures will be announced “at a later date”, as will the venue of Inter Kashi’s home fixtures.

The announcement comes just days after the league announced Karan Yadav, former chief commercial officer at JSW sports, as its new chief executive officer as the ISL transitions into a club-led model. FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur thanked fans on social media for demanding that more matches be played in the weekend.