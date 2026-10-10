ISL 2026/27 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) is back and it has changed. Gone are the days when you would hear a theme song that belts out “Let’s Football” on the Star Sports Network. It is owned by a representative body of the clubs that compete in it and its promo video touched upon the near-death experience it has had over the last couple of years or so. The league now has a new title sponsor as well and new broadcast and streaming partners.
And yet, the rest of it is back to the way it used to be before the crisis-ridden 2025/26 season. The league begins today and after it ends, a playoff stage will decide the winners of the ISL Cup. The table-toppers win the ISL Shield. The first match of the season will be between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and this will be followed by a game between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
When are the ISL 2026/27 opening matches Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?
Bengaluru FC face SC Delhi at 5pm IST on Saturday, October 10, 2026. FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC later in the day at 7.30pm IST.
Where are the ISL 2026/27 opening matches Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC going to be played?
Bengaluru FC face SC Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium; FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, better known as the Fatorda Stadium.
Where to watch ISL 2026/27 opening matches Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?
ISL 2026/27 opening matches Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, and all remaining matches this season, will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to live stream ISL 2026/27 opening matches Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?
ISL 2026/27 opening matches Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, and all remaining matches this season, can be live streamed on Sony LIV. It will also be streamed live for free on Youtube.