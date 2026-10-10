ISL 2026/27 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC. (FILE Photo)

The Indian Super League (ISL) is back and it has changed. Gone are the days when you would hear a theme song that belts out “Let’s Football” on the Star Sports Network. It is owned by a representative body of the clubs that compete in it and its promo video touched upon the near-death experience it has had over the last couple of years or so. The league now has a new title sponsor as well and new broadcast and streaming partners.

And yet, the rest of it is back to the way it used to be before the crisis-ridden 2025/26 season. The league begins today and after it ends, a playoff stage will decide the winners of the ISL Cup. The table-toppers win the ISL Shield. The first match of the season will be between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and this will be followed by a game between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.