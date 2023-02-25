ISL 2023: Chennaiyin FC snatch last-minute win against NorthEast United FC

Chennaiyin FC finished their Indian Super League (ISL) season with a thrilling 4-3 win over NorthEast United FC on Friday.

Rahim Ali, Kwame Karikari, Anirudh Thapa and Sajal Bag were on the scoresheet as the Marina Machans clinched a third successive win for the first time this season and went level on points with FC Goa.

Wilmar Gil bagged a brace and Parthi Gogoi scored another astonishing goal for the Highlanders but it was not enough to take something from the game. Chennaiyin FC got off to a perfect start. Ali’s clever run was spotted by Julius Duker, who lifted the ball over the NorthEast United FC defence before the striker took a touch and slotted it past Arindam Bhattacharja after just three minutes.

Six minutes into the second half, NorthEast United FC netted the equaliser. Gogoi played a simple pass forward to Gil, who used his physique to hold his marker back and slotted a low shot past Mitra.

Minutes later, Gil got his head to Joseba Beitia’s corner and directed it towards the top left corner of goal before it was plucked out of the air by Mitra.

Parity lasted only five minutes as the hosts retook the lead via a scrappy goal that was finished off by Karikari. Two minutes past the hour-mark, Chennaiyin FC established a two-goal cushion with.

In the 74th minute, the deficit was cut back down to one goal when Gogoi tried his luck from range. Nine minutes from time, it was all square again. A defensive error in Chennaiyin FC’s defensive third allowed Gil to tap in a low cross from substitute Emil Benny. In the final minute of stoppage time, El Khayati’s mazing run into the NorthEast United FC box was finished off by Sajal to complete the double over the Highlanders this season.