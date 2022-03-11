ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals 1st Leg Live Updates: Jamshedpur vs Kerala about to begin

ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals LIVE: Jamshedpur FC face Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal at the PJN Stadium on Friday. Making their first appearance in the last-four of the ISL, Jamshedpur FC are in stunning form under head coach Owen Coyle, having won seven consecutive matches.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are making a semifinal appearance after six years. The Tuskers come into the tie after playing a physically draining 4-4 draw against FC Goa in their last clash, which led them to finish fourth in the league table.

The contests between the two sides have been so evenly fought that six out of 10 matches have ended in draws. Jamshedpur FC have recorded three wins while Kerala Blasters FC have managed one. Last time when both these team met, JFC came on top by beating Kerala 3-0 in the league stage match.