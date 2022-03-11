scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals 1st Leg Live Updates: Jamshedpur vs Kerala about to begin

ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals Live Streaming Details, ISL 2022 Semi-finals Latest Updates: Jamshedpur FC take on Kerala Blasters in the semifinals on Friday.

Updated: March 11, 2022 7:21:48 pm
ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals, ISL 2022 Semi-finals live updatesISL 2021-22 Semi-finals LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals LIVE: Jamshedpur FC face Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal at the PJN Stadium on Friday. Making their first appearance in the last-four of the ISL, Jamshedpur FC are in stunning form under head coach Owen Coyle, having won seven consecutive matches.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are making a semifinal appearance after six years. The Tuskers come into the tie after playing a physically draining 4-4 draw against FC Goa in their last clash, which led them to finish fourth in the league table.

The contests between the two sides have been so evenly fought that six out of 10 matches have ended in draws. Jamshedpur FC have recorded three wins while Kerala Blasters FC have managed one. Last time when both these team met, JFC came on top by beating Kerala 3-0 in the league stage match.

Live Blog

ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals Latest Updates: Catch all the live updates of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC from Goa.

19:03 (IST)11 Mar 2022
Where JFC hold the edge ?

JFC have scored 23 goals from set-pieces this season, more than any other side. However, one must not forget Kerala Blasters have scored 34 goals this season, the most they have managed in any season in their Hero ISL history.

19:01 (IST)11 Mar 2022
Players to Watch Out For:

Jamshedpur FC: Greg Stewart, Ritwik Das
Kerala Blaster FC:  Adrian Luna, Jorge Diaz

18:59 (IST)11 Mar 2022
ISL 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: WWWWW

Kerala Blasters FC: DWDLW

18:48 (IST)11 Mar 2022
ISL 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Kerala Playing XI

Kerala Blasters XI: Gill; Khabra, Hormipam, Leskovic, Stalin; Adhikari, Khawlhring; Sahal, Luna; Diaz, Vazquez

18:47 (IST)11 Mar 2022
ISL 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Playing XI's announced

Jamshedpur FC XI: Rehenesh; Lallawmawma, Sabia, Hartley, Laldinpuia; Jitendra, Halder; Ritwik, Stewart, Doungel; Chukwu

18:46 (IST)11 Mar 2022
ISL 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: HEAD-TO-HEAD

Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters have met 10 times in the past and Jamshedpur has come out victorious six times. Kerala has beat Jamshedpur only once, which had come last season on January 10, 2021. This season, their meetings have seen one draw and a win for the Men of Steel.

18:45 (IST)11 Mar 2022
ISL 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Kerala so far

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are making a semifinal appearance after six years. The Tuskers come into the tie after playing a physically draining 4-4 draw against FC Goa in their last clash, which led them to finish fourth in the league table. The contests between the two sides have been so evenly fought that six out of 10 matches have ended in draws. Jamshedpur have recorded three wins while Kerala Blasters have managed one.

18:45 (IST)11 Mar 2022
ISL 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Journey of Jamshedpur

Making their first appearance in the last-four of the ISL, Jamshedpur FC are in stunning form under head coach Owen Coyle, having won seven consecutive matches. In the process, Jamshedpur also sealed the top spot and picked up their first League Winners’ Shield after beating ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in its final league stage game.

18:44 (IST)11 Mar 2022
ISL 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Hello and Welcome

Jamshedpur FC, one of the consistent teams in the tournament, will look to take a step closer to their first Indian Super League (ISL) crown when they face Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of their semifinal at the PJN Stadium on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates. 

Old Premier League hand Coyle making Jamshedpur punch above their weight in ISL

A little more than a decade ago, Owen Coyle was seen as the man who could save Arsenal’s sinking ship. Back then, around 2010-11, Coyle was the man with the magic touch in English football. He got Burnley promoted to the Premier League after more than 30 years. Then, he turned relegation-rustlers Bolton Wanderers into a respected mid-table side. Just around that time, when Arsene Wenger came under scrutiny after a string of poor seasons, Coyle, whose stock continued to rise, was linked to the top job with the Gunners.

The move never materialised. But Coyle’s teams never stopped overachieving. He worked his magic, albeit briefly, with Houston Dynamo in USA’s Major League Soccer, and a couple of years later, came to India and turned around Chennaiyin’s fortunes in the Indian Super League (ISL). (READ MORE)

