Saturday, March 12, 2022
ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals 1st Leg Live Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC

ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals Live Streaming Details, ISL 2022 Semi-finals Latest Updates: Their consistency through the season will be tested to the core when play-offs stage first timers Hyderabad FC face former champions ATK Mohun Bagan.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 12, 2022 6:47:20 pm
ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals 1st Leg LIVE: Their consistency through the season will be tested to the core when play-offs stage first timers Hyderabad FC face former champions ATK Mohun Bagan in a blockbuster first leg of the second semifinal in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Hyderabad sat atop the standings for many weeks before Jamshedpur FC dethroned them while ATKMB found their mojo back under Juan Ferrando after former coach Antonio Lopez Habas parted ways with the Mariners midway into the season.

Hyderabad are in the midst of their most successful season in ISL. They finished third in the league stage and qualified for their maiden semifinals, but their dominance was there for all to see. Manolo Marquez’s men won 11 of their 20 games and were in pole position to win the League Shield but for Jamshedpur who thrashed them 3-0 in a crucial game towards the end of the league stages.

Predicted XI:

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti; Rohit Danu, Nikhil Poojary; Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri; Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco; David Williams.

Live Blog

ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals: Catch all the live action of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC from Goa.

18:46 (IST)12 Mar 2022
Head-to-Head

These teams have played each other four times. Three of those games have been drawn and ATK Mohun Bagan has won the most recent match, 2-1.

18:45 (IST)12 Mar 2022
Hello and Welcome

Hyderabad FC face former champions ATK Mohun Bagan in a blockbuster first leg of the second semi-final in the Indian Super League on Saturday. Hyderabad sat atop the standings for many weeks before Jamshedpur FC dethroned them while ATKMB found their mojo back under Juan Ferrando after former coach Antonio Lopez Habas parted ways with the Mariners midway into the season. Stay tuned for live updates.

The addition of Bartholomew Ogbeche to an already young core has seen an explosion of goals for Manolo Marquez. (Source: Hyderabad FC/Twitter)

At first I declined offer to join ISL: League’s highest scorer Ogbeche

Ace Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche said he had declined the initial offer to join the league. Ogbeche, speaking on ISL’s weekly podcast Lets Football Live, revealed he almost declined the opportunity to join the ISL.

“At first I declined to be completely honest. I said no, I was not going to go there,” Ogbeche said. The Nigerian striker was reassured by friend and former ATK striker Kalu Uche to take up the offer from NorthEast United FC in 2018.

“However, I had a friend who played in ISL. I spoke to him and did my due diligence. I heard a lot of fantastic things about ISL and gave it a second thought.

“Offers came back a second time, I said I would think about it. When they came for the third time, I took it more seriously,” Ogbeche said.

