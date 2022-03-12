ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals 1st Leg Live Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC

ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals 1st Leg LIVE: Their consistency through the season will be tested to the core when play-offs stage first timers Hyderabad FC face former champions ATK Mohun Bagan in a blockbuster first leg of the second semifinal in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.
Hyderabad sat atop the standings for many weeks before Jamshedpur FC dethroned them while ATKMB found their mojo back under Juan Ferrando after former coach Antonio Lopez Habas parted ways with the Mariners midway into the season.
Hyderabad are in the midst of their most successful season in ISL. They finished third in the league stage and qualified for their maiden semifinals, but their dominance was there for all to see. Manolo Marquez’s men won 11 of their 20 games and were in pole position to win the League Shield but for Jamshedpur who thrashed them 3-0 in a crucial game towards the end of the league stages.
Predicted XI:
Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti; Rohit Danu, Nikhil Poojary; Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio.
ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri; Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco; David Williams.
These teams have played each other four times. Three of those games have been drawn and ATK Mohun Bagan has won the most recent match, 2-1.
