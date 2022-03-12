ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals 1st Leg Live Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC

The addition of Bartholomew Ogbeche to an already young core has seen an explosion of goals for Manolo Marquez. (Source: Hyderabad FC/Twitter)

At first I declined offer to join ISL: League’s highest scorer Ogbeche

Ace Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche said he had declined the initial offer to join the league. Ogbeche, speaking on ISL’s weekly podcast Lets Football Live, revealed he almost declined the opportunity to join the ISL.

“At first I declined to be completely honest. I said no, I was not going to go there,” Ogbeche said. The Nigerian striker was reassured by friend and former ATK striker Kalu Uche to take up the offer from NorthEast United FC in 2018.

“However, I had a friend who played in ISL. I spoke to him and did my due diligence. I heard a lot of fantastic things about ISL and gave it a second thought.

“Offers came back a second time, I said I would think about it. When they came for the third time, I took it more seriously,” Ogbeche said.