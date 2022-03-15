ISL 2022 Semi-Final, Kerala vs Jamshedpur Live Score: Kerala Blasters take on Jamshedpur FC for spot in final

ISL 2022 Semi Final, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Football Live Score Streaming.

ISL 2022 Semi-Final, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Football Live Score Streaming: Jamshedpur FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kerala Blasters in the second leg of their Indian Super League semifinal match on Tuesday.

Kerala won 1-0 in the first leg, riding a Sahal Abdul Samad goal, but head coach Ivan Vukomanovic would know all too well that Jamshedpur, with all their might, can make a comeback.

Jamshedpur won the Shield for the first time, racking up 43 points in 20 league games to break the league record and they are in hot form this season.