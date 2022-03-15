ISL 2022 Semi-Final, Kerala vs Jamshedpur Live Score: Kerala Blasters take on Jamshedpur FC for spot in final

ISL 2022 Semi-Final, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Football Live Score Streaming: Jamshedpur FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kerala Blasters in the second leg of their Indian Super League semifinal match on Tuesday.
Kerala won 1-0 in the first leg, riding a Sahal Abdul Samad goal, but head coach Ivan Vukomanovic would know all too well that Jamshedpur, with all their might, can make a comeback.
Jamshedpur won the Shield for the first time, racking up 43 points in 20 league games to break the league record and they are in hot form this season.
Jamshedpur FC – a perennial mid-table side in Indian football that finished sixth last season, operates on a moderate budget and has modest talent – won the League Winners Shield with a 1-0 win over heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan.
Here's what transpired when the two sides last played against each other.
In the first leg, Greg Stewart created two chances and attempted 40 passes, maintaining an accuracy of 70%, and had 53 touches. Moreover, the Scotsman took four corners and six freekicks.
The goalie is always considered to be the last line of defence. Who will prevail tonight?
After nearly 2 seasons of playing behind closed doors, the fans will finally get to be back in the stands for the Final match.
Igor Stimac is unlike a lot of coaches. He isn’t shy of talking about individual players on public forums – hyping them up, or even declaring who his favourites are in the team – like some of his contemporaries are. He couldn’t stop gushing about Sahal Abdul Samad, a player everyone has been raving about in the Indian Super League. Samad's lone goal in the first leg differentiates the two sides.
Let's get to know what the coaches have to say before the mammoth clash.
Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have played each other 10 times, with the Blasters winning 2 times and Jamshedpur FC winning thrice. Both team have played out 6 draws.
Greg Stewart: 10 goals and 10 assists in 20 matches this season - Greg Stewart has been in a league of his own. That being said, he had a below average day at the office in the last game, where he only managed to create a couple of chances and failed to get a shot in the stipulated time. But, great players have the tendency to make it big in crunch matches, which is why he will be a lethal force in Tuesday’s game.
Ritwik Kumar Das: The youngster came out of his shell in the business end of the league and synchronised with Jamshedpur FC’s dream run en-route semi-finals. In the last six matches, Ritwik has scored four times and assisted once, including the crucial goal that helped the Men of Steel claim the coveted ISL League Winners’ Shield. With momentum by his side, the Indian forward is quite capable of making a difference in the upcoming game.
Adrian Luna: The main architect in the Kerala Blasters FC unit, Adrian Luna has scored five times and assisted on seven other occasions in the Hero ISL 2021-22 so far. Despite taking two shots on target, he was not as effective as per his reputation in the first leg. Given the big match player he is, there is no doubt that Luna will hold the cards for the Blasters in the second leg and possibly steer them to the final.
Sahal Abdul Samad: After a slow start to the season, the Indian gathered momentum going along, as he struck six and assisted once so far, making him the one of the influential members of the campaign. Sahal’s sharp presence of mind helped him score a brilliant goal in the first leg, which has given his team the advantage ahead of the deciding tie. With a stiff challenge ahead, the playmaker is likely to play a key role once again.
Jamshedpur FC - WWWWL
It was a few days back that Jamshedpur FC created a Hero ISL record, having won seven games in a row. However, their streak was derailed by a spirited Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of the first semi-final, as they succumbed to a solitary goal by Sahal Abdul Samad.
Kerala Blasters FC - LWWDW
The Blasters have won three, lost once and drawn the remaining of their last five matches this season. Their win over Jamshedpur FC in the first leg will definitely give them a psychological edge going into game, as they aim to qualify for the final after a gap of six years.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second leg of the ISL semifinal between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Jamshedpur FC will be aiming to overturn a one-goal deficit and qualify for the summit clash as they take on an upbeat Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.