Wednesday, March 16, 2022
ISL 2021-22 Semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Starting XI announced

ISL 2022 Semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming Details, ISL 2022 2nd Leg Semi-finals Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan will have a two goal deficit to cover in the second leg against Hyderabad FC

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 16, 2022 6:42:38 pm
ISL 2022 Semi-finals, ISL 2022 Semi-finals live updatesISL 2022 Semi-finals LIVE

ISL 2022 Semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan will clash with Hyderabad FC in the second-leg of the second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based club won 3-1 in the first leg. ATK Mohun Bagan had taken an early lead but HFC came back strong and put three past Amrinder Singh. Hyderabad FC had finished second in the league table with 38 points in 20 matches while ATKMB finished a point behind them in the third position.

ATK Mohun Bagan will have a two goal deficit to cover in the second leg but given the attacking threat they possess one wouldn’t rule them out just yet.

Live Blog

ISL 2022 Semi-Final, Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad: Catch all the live action from Goa

18:41 (IST)16 Mar 2022
ATK Mohun Bagan (Starting XI):

Amrinder Singh (GK), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Giri.

18:40 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Hyderabad FC (Starting XI): 

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

18:39 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Spotlight: Roy Krishna

A closer look at Mohun Bagan's talisman this season, the indomitable Roy Krishna

18:36 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Coaches speak:

Let's hear what the coaches have to say before this mouthwatering clash

18:33 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Juanan Gonzalez: Hyderabad FC's wall
18:31 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other on five occasions. They have drawn three out of those five matches. ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC have won one each.

18:30 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Key Players: ATK Mohun Bagan

Joni Kauko: The Finnish has scored three goals and assisted six, having played around three hundred minutes less than his opponent in midfield, Victor. He has completed 478 passes with a passing accuracy of 80.74%. In addition, the midfielder has made 14 key passes in the season.

Roy Krishna: The Fijian has had a relatively quiet season due to injury but he is going to be a key player if ATKMB are to come back in the second leg. He has recorded six goals and three assists in 15 matches.

18:29 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Key Players: Hyderabad FC

Joao Victor: The midfielder has scored five goals and assisted one in 19 matches. He has completed 623 passes with a passing accuracy of 82.19%. The Spaniarad has made 10 key passes in the season.

Bartholomew Ogbeche: Ogbeche has scored 18 goals from 18 games. He could set the record for most goals by a player in a single season. He has had 28 shots on target with shot accuracy of 47.45%. His goal in the first-leg inspired HFC to come back from a goal down. 

18:28 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Form Guide: ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan: DWWLL

ATK Mohun Bagan have lost two matches in a row. They were 15 games unbeaten before losing to Jamshedpur FC in the final match of the league stage. Afterward, they lost to HFC in the first leg of the semi-final.

18:27 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Form Guide: Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC: WWLWW

Hyderabad FC registered four victories in their last five matches. They haven’t been able to keep a clean sheet in any of those five matches.

18:18 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Second Leg of the 2nd semifinal

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second leg of the second semifinal of this season's ISL. ATK Mohun Bagan will clash with Hyderabad FC in the second-leg of the second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday. The Hyderabad-based club won 3-1 in the first leg and Mohun Bagan has to score at least 2 goals tonight without conceding in order to take it to Extra Time.

