ISL 2021-22 Semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Starting XI announced

ISL 2022 Semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan will clash with Hyderabad FC in the second-leg of the second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based club won 3-1 in the first leg. ATK Mohun Bagan had taken an early lead but HFC came back strong and put three past Amrinder Singh. Hyderabad FC had finished second in the league table with 38 points in 20 matches while ATKMB finished a point behind them in the third position.

ATK Mohun Bagan will have a two goal deficit to cover in the second leg but given the attacking threat they possess one wouldn’t rule them out just yet.