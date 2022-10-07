ISL 2022, Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Updates: Indian Super League kicks off at JLN Stadium

The 2022/23 Indian Super League season will kickstart with the runner ups from the 2021/22 season, Kerala Blasters going up against East Bengal, who finished at the bottom of the table last season.
After two years in a bubble, the top-tier league in Indian football will return to a home-and-away format, with fans expected to throb the stadiums starting from the opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Predicted XI:
Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Jessel Carneiro, Victor Mongil, Sandeep Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Brian Miranda, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh
East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamad Rakip, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakrabarti, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro
Kerala on the counter, with the roar of the Majapada army in the background, down that left hand side. Jessel with the perfect cross to set Giannou in front of goal but he shoots it over.
KBFC 0-0 EBFC
Lima wins possession takes a shot from outside the box, but jeez, that was hit with some venom. Gill parries it away.
KBFC 0-0 EBFC
A corner on the left hand side leads to a narrow opening for Kerala Blasters FC but Leskovic heads it just wide of the far post.
KBFC 0-0 EBFC
East Bengal have found space on the right channel early on but no big worries for the home side as the cross in directly in Gill's gloves. Another corner is won on the right side but nothing follows.
KBFC 0-0 EBFC
Here we go then. Kerala Blasters get us underway kicking from left to right and immediately give away a throw in followed by immediately winning a free kick. The hosts in 4-3-3 formation, whilst East Bengal are shaped up with two forwards leading the 4-4-2 lineup.
Ivan Vukomanovic: "There will no easy opponents, there will be no easy points for us this season, and we will have to prove that again on the pitch."
Stephen Constantine: "It will be a tough game, but we have come here and we will fight. Hopefully we can get something (from this game)."
The green of the pitch, the yellow in stands. What scenary at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the 2022/23 ISL season opener.
Screengrab: Hotstar
Screengrab: Hotstar
Life hits a pause, little ‘Ronaldo’ and ‘Messi’ accompany their grandfather to the stadium, and the beautiful game goes on long after the match ends. Before the final that Kerala won against West Bengal in penalties, after it ended 1-1 in regulation time, the two teams had met in a league game. It was a game that Kerala had 2-0. Sandip G was there to watch the game from the bleachers.
There is no established order in the ISL, which is into its ninth season.
The last four seasons have had four different teams who topped the league phase – Jamshedpur, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru. The top four, too, have had a good mix, with nine different teams finishing among the playoff spots. Unpredictability has been the league’s norm, partly also because of the restrictions under which the last two seasons were played.
After two years in a bubble, the ISL will return to a home-and-away format, with fans expected to throb the stadiums. The scenes in Kerala tell the story – thousands in yellow flocking towards the stadium on the eve of Kerala Blasters’ season opener on Friday against East Bengal.
It's that time of the year, finally!
The ninth season of the Indian Super League 2022/23 season kicks off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with the hosts Kerala Blasters taking on East Bengal FC in the opener. After two seasons of matches behind closed doors, the fans return to the stands. So does the home and away format. An exciting season, an exciting opener coming up. Stay with us for all the live updates.