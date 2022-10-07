ISL 2022, Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Updates: Indian Super League kicks off at JLN Stadium

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: The preview you need!

There is no established order in the ISL, which is into its ninth season.

The last four seasons have had four different teams who topped the league phase – Jamshedpur, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru. The top four, too, have had a good mix, with nine different teams finishing among the playoff spots. Unpredictability has been the league’s norm, partly also because of the restrictions under which the last two seasons were played.

After two years in a bubble, the ISL will return to a home-and-away format, with fans expected to throb the stadiums. The scenes in Kerala tell the story – thousands in yellow flocking towards the stadium on the eve of Kerala Blasters’ season opener on Friday against East Bengal.

