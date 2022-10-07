scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Live now

ISL 2022, Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Updates: Indian Super League kicks off at JLN Stadium

ISL 2022, Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Updates: While East Bengal finished at the bottom of the 2021/22 ISL table, Kerala Blasters were runner ups.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 7, 2022 7:47:27 pm
ISL 2022, Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Updates: Both the teams will look to kickstart the new campaign with a win at the JLN Stadium. (Photos: ISL)

The 2022/23 Indian Super League season will kickstart with the runner ups from the 2021/22 season, Kerala Blasters going up against East Bengal, who finished at the bottom of the table last season.

After two years in a bubble, the top-tier league in Indian football will return to a home-and-away format, with fans expected to throb the stadiums starting from the opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Predicted XI:

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Jessel Carneiro, Victor Mongil, Sandeep Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Brian Miranda, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh

East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamad Rakip, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakrabarti, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro

Live Blog
19:47 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: 11' | Almost the first goal of the season!

Kerala on the counter, with the roar of the Majapada army in the background, down that left hand side. Jessel with the perfect cross to set Giannou in front of goal but he shoots it over.

KBFC 0-0 EBFC

19:45 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: 7' | Shot!

Lima wins possession takes a shot from outside the box, but jeez, that was hit with some venom. Gill parries it away.

KBFC 0-0 EBFC

19:43 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: 6' | First big scoring chance for Kerala

A corner on the left hand side leads to a narrow opening for Kerala Blasters FC but Leskovic heads it just wide of the far post.

KBFC 0-0 EBFC

19:39 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: 3' | Corner won

East Bengal have found space on the right channel early on but no big worries for the home side as the cross in directly in Gill's gloves. Another corner is won on the right side but nothing follows. 

KBFC 0-0 EBFC

19:35 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: Kick off!

Here we go then. Kerala Blasters get us underway kicking from left to right and immediately give away a throw in followed by immediately winning a free kick. The hosts in 4-3-3 formation, whilst East Bengal are shaped up with two forwards leading the 4-4-2 lineup.

19:33 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: Kerala Blasters FC manager on mic!

Ivan Vukomanovic: "There will no easy opponents, there will be no easy points for us this season, and we will have to prove that again on the pitch."

19:32 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: The new East Bengal boss speaks!

Stephen Constantine: "It will be a tough game, but we have come here and we will fight. Hopefully we can get something (from this game)."

19:25 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: JLN!

The green of the pitch, the yellow in stands. What scenary at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the 2022/23 ISL season opener.

Screengrab: Hotstar

More from Sports
Santosh Trophy knock-out stage set to be held in Saudi Arabia in February...
Santosh Trophy knock-out stage set to be held in Saudi Arabia in February...
Qatari government workers to work from home during World Cup
Qatari government workers to work from home during World Cup
LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop
U.S. players ‘angry, exhausted’ after report on abuse, says M...
U.S. players ‘angry, exhausted’ after report on abuse, says M...
More from Sports >>
19:23 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: The new, the old of 2022/23!

Screengrab: Hotstar

19:13 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: Kerala Blasters lineup
19:13 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: East Bengal lineup
19:03 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: A Kerala-football love story!

Life hits a pause, little ‘Ronaldo’ and ‘Messi’ accompany their grandfather to the stadium, and the beautiful game goes on long after the match ends. Before the final that Kerala won against West Bengal in penalties, after it ended 1-1 in regulation time, the two teams had met in a league game. It was a game that Kerala had 2-0. Sandip G was there to watch the game from the bleachers.

Read more: What happens when Santosh Trophy comes to a football-crazed Malappuram in Kerala?

18:56 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: The sea of yellow at JLN!
18:52 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: The preview you need!

There is no established order in the ISL, which is into its ninth season.

The last four seasons have had four different teams who topped the league phase – Jamshedpur, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru. The top four, too, have had a good mix, with nine different teams finishing among the playoff spots. Unpredictability has been the league’s norm, partly also because of the restrictions under which the last two seasons were played.

After two years in a bubble, the ISL will return to a home-and-away format, with fans expected to throb the stadiums. The scenes in Kerala tell the story – thousands in yellow flocking towards the stadium on the eve of Kerala Blasters’ season opener on Friday against East Bengal.

Read more: ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

18:47 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

It's that time of the year, finally!

The ninth season of the Indian Super League 2022/23 season kicks off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with the hosts Kerala Blasters taking on East Bengal FC in the opener. After two seasons of matches behind closed doors, the fans return to the stands. So does the home and away format. An exciting season, an exciting opener coming up. Stay with us for all the live updates. 

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Live Updates: The 2021/22 runner ups kick off new season at the JLN Stadium in Kochi

ISL trophy Photo: ISL/Twitter

Dressed in all yellow, Kerala is ready to welcome the new season of the Indian Super League. The home team, managed by Ivan Vukomanovic, will face East Bengal FC, managed by former India manager, Stephen Constantine.

The season will mark the return of the old home and away format and the fans in the stands after the last two seasons were played behind closed doors in Goa.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:41:34 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments