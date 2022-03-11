ISL 2021-22 Semi-finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Table-toppers Jamshedpur FC will play Kerala Blasters in the first semifinal, while second-placed Hyderabad FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the second. The semifinals are scheduled for March 11, 12, 15 and 16. All the semifinals and the final will have a 7.30 PM IST start.

Jamshedpur FC, with 43 points from 20 games finished on top of the table for the first time in history. Jamshedpur, who defeated ATK Mohun Bagan to win the League Shield, are also on a seven-match winning streak.

Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final. This season, the ‘away goal’ rule will not apply in the semifinals.

Semi-finals schedule and timings

Semi-final 1 first leg: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC — 11 March — 7:30 PM IST — PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Semi-final 2 first leg: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan — 12 March — 7:30 PM IST — Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Semi-final 1 second leg: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC — 15 March — 7:30 PM IST — Tilak Maidan Stadium

Semi-final 2 second leg: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC — 16 March — 7:30 PM IST — Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

When are ISL 2021-22 semi-final matches?

The ISL 2021-22 semi-final matches are on March 11, 12, 15 and 16.

Which teams have qualified for the semifinals?

Jamshedpur FC, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters.

Where are ISL 2021-22 semifinal matches being played?

The ISL 2021-22 semifinal matches will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium, PNJ Stadium and Athletic Stadium in Goa. PNJ Stadium will host the final.

Which channel will air the semi-final matches in the Indian Super League?

The live telecast of the ISL 2021-22 semi-finals will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels from 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming matches of the semi-finals?

The live streaming of the semi-finals matches will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.