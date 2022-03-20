ISL 2021-22 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch

The Indian Super League (ISL) will have a new winner after Kerala Blasters FC go up against a resurgent Hyderabad FC in the final at Fatorda in Goa on Sunday.

While it would be Hyderabad’s maiden final appearance, Kerala Blasters will be competing in the final for the third time. In 2014 and 2016, Kerala Blasters had made it to the finals, but on both occasions, they had lost to erstwhile ATK, and thus their dream of winning the coveted ISL Trophy remained unfulfilled.

Hyderabad FC qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semifinal 0-1. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters entered the ISL final for the first time since 2016 after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC and pipped the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate over double leg semifinal.

When is the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on 20 March 2022.

What time will the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters start?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will start at 7.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the JLN Stadium in Goa.

Which channel will air the semi-final matches in the Indian Super League?

The live telecast of the ISL 2021-22 semi-finals will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels from 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming matches of the semi-finals?

The live streaming of the semi-finals matches will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.