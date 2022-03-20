ISL 2021-22 Final Live Score Updates: Kerala vs Hyderabad to crown 1st time winners

ISL 2022 finals LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters

ISL 2022 final LIVE: The Indian Super League will have a new winner as Kerala Blasters go up against a resurgent Hyderabad FC in the final in Margao on Sunday.

While it would be Hyderabad’s maiden final appearance, Kerala Blasters will be competing in the final for the third time. In 2014 and 2016, Kerala Blasters had made it to the finals, but on both occasions, they had lost to erstwhile ATK, and thus their dream of winning the coveted ISL Trophy remained unfulfilled.

Hyderabad FC qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1. Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters entered the ISL final for the first time since 2016 after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC and pipped the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate over double leg semi-finals. In the first leg, Sahal Abdul Samad scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Kerala.