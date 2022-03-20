ISL 2021-22 Final Live Score Updates: Kerala vs Hyderabad to crown 1st time winners

ISL 2022 final LIVE: The Indian Super League will have a new winner as Kerala Blasters go up against a resurgent Hyderabad FC in the final in Margao on Sunday.
While it would be Hyderabad’s maiden final appearance, Kerala Blasters will be competing in the final for the third time. In 2014 and 2016, Kerala Blasters had made it to the finals, but on both occasions, they had lost to erstwhile ATK, and thus their dream of winning the coveted ISL Trophy remained unfulfilled.
Hyderabad FC qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1. Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters entered the ISL final for the first time since 2016 after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC and pipped the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate over double leg semi-finals. In the first leg, Sahal Abdul Samad scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Kerala.
An Indian Super League (ISL) season that has been punctuated routinely with Covid cases among various teams and its personnel, is finally coming to a close with a bittersweet ending. A horde of yellow is set to invade the tiny state of Goa as fans will be able to watch an ISL football game from the stands for the first time in two years. And it’s set to be a game worthy of the moment as Kerala Blasters make a return to the ISL Finals for the first time since 2016 and will face Hyderabad team making its own well-deserved debut at the stage.
What lies in store is an unexpected clash between two teams that not many would have expected to be at this stage of the competition.
READ OUR PREVIEW
The fans are back for the first time in a long while and added more electricity to an already electric occasion. Which set will go home a happy lot tonight? Let's wait and watch.
Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna (C), Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC have won 3 matches apiece against each other. There have been no draws in the 6 encounters between these two clubs.
This season, both teams have won a match each. Kerala Blasters FC got the better of Hyderabad in their first meeting in January. Both teams went into the match on an eight-match unbeaten run. Hyderabad FC came out on top in the second meeting between the two in the league stage.
The Tuskers fought their way through Jamshedpur FC with a 2-1 aggregate win in the semi-final. Playing in the final is nothing new for the Kochi-based side as they play their third-ever Hero ISL Final. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has struck the right chord and created a formidable side.
The Manuel Marquez-led side come to the final after a 3-2 aggregate win against last season's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan. Playing in the final for the first time, Hyderabad FC have been a force to be reckoned with, playing attractive football and tearing apart every opponent that came in their way.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2022 final match between Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC. Looking to write their names in the history books, both sides will play for their first-ever Hero ISL title in a final that will be celebrated and enjoyed by enthusiastic fans from all over the country.