ISL 2021, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and where to watch

ISL 2021, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live Score Streaming Online: ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Kerala Blasters in the season-opening encounter of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan, last season’s runners-up, will hope to start the season on a high after narrowly missing out on the trophy to Mumbai City last season. The Kolkata-based club have retained most of their players from last season, and new signings such as Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko and Liston Colaco will provide much-needed squad depth. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters will attempt to make amends after finishing tenth on the points table last season. Under new coach Ivan Vukomanovic, the Kochi-based club will hope to make the best of the new set of foreign players.

When will the ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters take place?

The ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will take place on Friday, November 19.

Where will the ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters be held?

The ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters start?

The ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters be broadcasted?

The ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where will the ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters be live-streamed?

The ISL 2021 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be live-streamed on Hotstar and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups of the ISL 2021/22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters?

ATK Mohun Bagan (Probable Starting XI): Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters (Probable Starting XI): Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez