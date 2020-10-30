scorecardresearch
ISL 2020-21 fixtures announced: Here is the full schedule, first Kolkata derby in November

ISL 2020-21 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table: This is the first time when two heavyweights of Indian football - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal - will participate in the ISL.

By: Sports Desk | October 30, 2020 5:36:37 pm
ISL 2020-21 Schedule, Fixtures: ISL is set to have 11 teams in 2020/21 season. (Source: File)

ISL 2020-21 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table: The fixtures of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) was released on Friday afternoon. Kerala Blasters will kick-off the action against ATK-Mohun Bagan FC in the season opener at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, this season ISL will be conducted behind closed doors in Goa and the matches will be played at three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

This also is the first time when two heavyweights of Indian football – Mohun Bagan and East Bengal – will participate in the country’s top league.

While Mohun Bagan collaborated with ATK, East Bengal are being sponsored by Shree Cement. The first Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK-Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27 at Tilak Maidan Stadium. ATK-Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on December 21.

ATK are the defending champions and would be vying for their fourth title this year.

The first 11 rounds feature 6 double-headers – all Sundays, with Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC playing in the first 5 PM kick off this season on November 29, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Last season’s League Shield winners FC Goa begin their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM on Sunday, November 22, at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.

Here are the full fixtures-

