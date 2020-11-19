ISL 2020-21: Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Venues, Teams and all other details

ISL 2020-21 Schedule, Fixtures: There will be 11 teams in the fray. (FSDL)

ISL 2020-21 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table: Indian Super League (ISL) will begin when Kerala Blasters kick-off the action against ATK-Mohun Bagan FC in the season opener at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. This also is the first time when two heavyweights of Indian football – Mohun Bagan and East Bengal – will participate in the country’s top league.

The first 11 rounds feature 6 double-headers – all Sundays, with Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC playing in the first 5 PM kick off this season on November 29, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Last season’s League Shield winners FC Goa begin their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM on Sunday, November 22, at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.

When does Indian Super League season 7 begin?

The seventh season of the Indian Super League starts on Friday, November 20.

How many teams are in the fray?

ATK Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa

Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC

Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC

SC East Bengal

When will the ISL matches be played?

The ISL matches will start at 7:30 pm.

VENUES: All the matches will be played behind closed doors in Goa. There will be three venues:

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco

Which TV channels will broadcast ISL matches?

The live telecast of all the ISL matches will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha movies, Jalsha movies HD and Asianet Plus.

How can I live stream the ISL matches?

The live streaming of the ISL matches will be available on Hotstar.

Here are the full fixtures-

