ISL 2020-21, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Odisha FC take on Hyderabad FC on Monday in ISL 2020

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Football Live Streaming: Hyderabad FC will look to secure maximum points against a young and vibrant Odisha FC side when they face off in Match 4 of Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21. Both sides will be playing their second Hero ISL season but with revamped squads, a lot can be expected from them when they meet at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Hyderabad FC lost both their games to Odisha FC last season and eventually finished bottom of the table, and this will definitely be on their mind going into the game — against a team that fared much better than them with a sixth-place finish. However, Odisha’s new head coach Stuart Baxter is not giving much thought to these past successes against Hyderabad.

When is Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League?

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will be played on Monday, November 23.

What time is the kickoff between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League?

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League being played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC FC will be played at the at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Which channel will air Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming match between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC?

The live streaming match of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd