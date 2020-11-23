scorecardresearch
Monday, November 23, 2020
ISL 2020-21, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Baxter or Roca?

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Both the teams made their ISL debuts last season replacing now-defunct Delhi Dynamos and Pune City.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 23, 2020 7:22:03 pm
ISL 2020-21 Live: Odisha vs Hyderabad. (ISL)

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the fourth match of the Indian Super League 2020/21 season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Both the teams made their ISL debuts last season replacing now-defunct Delhi Dynamos and Pune City. Hyderabad finished bottom of the league table in its debut season while Odisha finished sixth in the table, closely missing out on a spot in the semifinals. The teams have faced off twice in the past and Odisha was the winner on both occasions.

ISL 2020-21, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Score Updates:

19:05 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Here's how the teams will line up...

Odisha FC Starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Saurabh Meher, Shubham Sarangi, Hendry Antonay, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Nandhakumar Sekar, Thoiba Singh, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio, Marcelo Pereira

Hyderabad FC Starting XI: Subrata Paul (GK), Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana

19:00 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL match between Odisha and Hyderabad. They have just played two games in their short history -- Odisha FC won both the games with 2-1 and 3-2 scorelines. Who will start their second ISL season with a win?

