ISL 2020-21, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Baxter or Roca?

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the fourth match of the Indian Super League 2020/21 season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.
Both the teams made their ISL debuts last season replacing now-defunct Delhi Dynamos and Pune City. Hyderabad finished bottom of the league table in its debut season while Odisha finished sixth in the table, closely missing out on a spot in the semifinals. The teams have faced off twice in the past and Odisha was the winner on both occasions.
Odisha FC Starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Saurabh Meher, Shubham Sarangi, Hendry Antonay, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Nandhakumar Sekar, Thoiba Singh, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio, Marcelo Pereira
Hyderabad FC Starting XI: Subrata Paul (GK), Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL match between Odisha and Hyderabad. They have just played two games in their short history -- Odisha FC won both the games with 2-1 and 3-2 scorelines. Who will start their second ISL season with a win?