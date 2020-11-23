ISL 2020-21, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Baxter or Roca?

ISL 2020-21 Live: Odisha vs Hyderabad. (ISL)

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha vs Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the fourth match of the Indian Super League 2020/21 season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Both the teams made their ISL debuts last season replacing now-defunct Delhi Dynamos and Pune City. Hyderabad finished bottom of the league table in its debut season while Odisha finished sixth in the table, closely missing out on a spot in the semifinals. The teams have faced off twice in the past and Odisha was the winner on both occasions.