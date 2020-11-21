ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City Live Score: Nus or Lobera?

ISL 2020-21 Live: NorthEast United vs Mumbai City. (ISL)

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Score: NorthEast United will go toe-to-toe with the revamped Mumbai City in the second match of the ISL 2020/21 campaign at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday.

NorthEast United and Mumbai City have faced each other 12 times in the ISL and the Islanders have dominated the fixture by winning seven of them. Mumbai have lost thrice to NorthEast United and the rest have ended in draws.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal’s inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.