ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City Live Score: Nus or Lobera?

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Score: NorthEast United will go toe-to-toe with the revamped Mumbai City in the second match of the ISL 2020/21 campaign at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday.
NorthEast United and Mumbai City have faced each other 12 times in the ISL and the Islanders have dominated the fixture by winning seven of them. Mumbai have lost thrice to NorthEast United and the rest have ended in draws.
The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal’s inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.
NorthEast United XI: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Miguel Vieira Babo Machado.
Mumbai City FC XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Trujillo, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Hello and welcome to the second match of the ISL 2020/21 campaign between NorthEast United and Mumbai City! The last time these two sides met was in January 2020 where Mumbai City FC bagged a 1-0 win. Can the Islanders continue their dominance?