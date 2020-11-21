ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUM vs NEUFC

ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Streaming: On matchday two of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, it will be NorthEast United FC against Mumbai City FC. Both clubs have brought in a number of new additions, and both sets of fans can expect an exciting game at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday.

As far as the head-to-head in concerned, there have been 12 encounters between these two teams so far, with the Islanders winning seven of them. Thrice NorthEast United FC have come out on top and the rest of the games have ended in draws.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League?

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played on Friday, November 21.

What time is the kickoff between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League?

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League being played?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco (Goa).

Which channel will air NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming match between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC?

The live streaming match of NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd