ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan. (File)

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football Live Streaming: Kerala Blasters FC go up against ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in this season’s curtain-raiser on Friday. The Blasters have played in more Hero ISL season openers than any other team, while ATK Mohun Bagan will be making their debut in the league. Both teams will be eager to begin their respective campaigns on a positive note and build some momentum for what promises to be a challenging season.

Two-time Hero ISL runners-up Kerala Blasters will be looking to qualify for their first playoff appearance in four seasons with head coach Kibu Vicuna taking charge of the club and they will back themselves to get the better of ATK Mohun Bagan having beaten an Antonio Habas-led side twice last season.

When is the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played on 20 November at 07.30 PM IST.

Where the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Where can we watch the Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on TV?

The ISL matches would be broadcast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam), Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Will the match be streamed online?

Yes, the match will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd