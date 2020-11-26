Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score, ISL Live Streaming: Kerala take quick lead

Two teams with exact opposite results in their first game, KBFC lost by a goal to nil against ATK Mohun Bagan, while NEUFC won by a goal to nil against Mumbai City FC. These teams have faced each other 12 times in ISL with The Blasters coming on top on 5 occasions. The Highlanders have tasted victory just thrice against the Blasters. NEUFC were a hallmark of defensive organization in their first game, restricting the opposition to zero shots on target. If Khassa Camara’s Hero of the Match performance enabled defensive solidity, Dylan Fox and Ashutosh Mehta’s assuring presence at the back further bolstered the defence. It was Kwesi Appiah, who scored from the spot for the Highlanders. NorthEast head coach, Gerard Nus will hope this team are equally pragmatic against the Blasters. In the first match, KBFC failed to trouble the opposition goalkeeper with any of their attempts. Star striker, Gary Hooper will be under pressure to perform better and will look to deliver the goods for his side. Much will depend on the likes of Vicente Gomez, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Sergio Cidoncha to provide better service to Hooper. Defensive miscommunication and inability to clear the ball, led to the Blasters conceding against ATK Mohun Bagan and this is something they will want to avoid in this encounter. Head coach, Kibu Vicuna will have his work cut out to against the well drilled Highlanders.