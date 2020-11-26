Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score, ISL Live Streaming: Kerala take quick lead

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score: In game 7 Kerala Blasters FC take on the NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Two teams with exact opposite results in their first game, KBFC lost by a goal to nil against ATK Mohun Bagan, while NEUFC won by a goal to nil against Mumbai City FC. These teams have faced each other 12 times in ISL with The Blasters coming on top on 5 occasions.
The Highlanders have tasted victory just thrice against the Blasters. NEUFC were a hallmark of defensive organization in their first game, restricting the opposition to zero shots on target. If Khassa Camara’s Hero of the Match performance enabled defensive solidity, Dylan Fox and Ashutosh Mehta’s assuring presence at the back further bolstered the defence. Scroll down for live updates-
Sergio Cidoncha races with the ball into the box. He runs it to the byline and shoots from an acute angle. Subhasish Roy Chowdhury dives low to collect the ball.
That was quick! Kerala Blasters take lead within 5 minutes of the clash as skipper Sergio Cidoncha rises highest to head it perfectly past NorthEast's Subhasish. The free-kick is curled into the danger area by Seityasen and Sergio Cidoncha meets it with his head, it hit the cross-bar and goes in.
Kerala Blasters take on NorthEast United as both sides pay tribute to football legend Maradona. The players come out wearing black bands and a minute's silence ahead of the match is observed. Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday.
Kerala Blasters Playing XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar Tashni, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Jose Vicente Gomez Umpierrez, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gary Hooper
NorthEast United Playing XI: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Rakesh Pradhan, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego Revetria, Kwesi Appiah, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC - two teams with exact opposite results in their first game. While Kerala lost by a goal to new entrants Mohun Bagan, NEUFC won by a goal against Mumbai. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the clash here.