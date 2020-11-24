ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Updates: Coyle or Laszlo?

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Updates: Jamshedpur FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the fifth match of the Indian Super League 2020/21 season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday.
Jamshedpur, which was founded in 2017, is into its fourth playoffs-less ISL season. The Red Miners will hope that their new coach Owen Coyle and last season’s Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis pay the dividends right from the start. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be looking to start off from where it left last season, having qualified for the finals under the guidance of new coach Csaba Laszlo.
Chennaiyin FC Starting XI (4-4-2): Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia; Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr
Subs: Karanjit Singh (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Rahim Ali
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Sandip Mandi, Stephen Eze; Jitendra Singh, Issac Vanmalsawma; Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh; Nerijus Valskis
Subs: Pawan Kumar (GK), Niraj Kumar (GK), Narender Gehlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Karan Amin, Mobashir Rahman, Aniket Jadhav, John Fitzgerald, William Lalnunfela
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL match between Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin. Owen Coyle led Chennaiyin to the final last season but now he's going to start a new chapter with Jamshedpur against his former club. Stay tuned for more!