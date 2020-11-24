ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Updates: Coyle or Laszlo?

ISL 2020-21 Live: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC. (File)

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Updates: Jamshedpur FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the fifth match of the Indian Super League 2020/21 season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur, which was founded in 2017, is into its fourth playoffs-less ISL season. The Red Miners will hope that their new coach Owen Coyle and last season’s Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis pay the dividends right from the start. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be looking to start off from where it left last season, having qualified for the finals under the guidance of new coach Csaba Laszlo.