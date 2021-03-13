ISL 2020-21 Final Live Score, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score Updates

ISL 2020-21 Final Live: Mumbai City are up against ATK Mohun Bagan. (File)

ISL 2020-21 Final, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football Live Score Updates: Mumbai City will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2020/21 final at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

After 114 matches, 295 goals, 87,811 passes, and 7307 tackles, the ISL is set to culminate with a heavyweight clash between the top two teams of the league stage. Both teams come into the final with identical records, 12 wins, and 4 defeats in the league stage.

For Mumbai, this will be a first-ever final, but coach Sergio Lobera and a handful of his players have been here before when FC Goa lost to Bengaluru FC in 2018/19. In the other corner, there is ATKMB, buoyed by Antonio Habas’ almost superhuman record in knockout games. He has already tasted glory twice and has a chance to create history by winning his second straight title.