Wednesday, November 25, 2020
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Live Score: More than points at stake

ISL 2020-21 Live Score Streaming, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Score Updates: Follow all the updates from the west coast rivalry tonight.

By: Sports Desk | November 25, 2020 6:44:06 pm
ISL 2020-21 Live:

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Score: In match six of the Indian Super League 2020-21 FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Familiar faces will face off in this west coast rivalry, with Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera returning for a clash against his former club along with ex-Goa players Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous and Mourtada Fall. Ahmed Jahouh’s red card in Mumbai’s previous match means the midfielder misses out on playing against his former club.

FC Goa have faced the Islanders on 14 occasions in the Hero ISL and have beaten them seven times, while Mumbai have managed only four wins against the Gaurs. Goa have scored 33 goals in games against Mumbai, while the Islanders have netted 14 times in those encounters. With plenty of former players returning to face their former team alongside ex-Goa head coach Lobera, there are plenty of intriguing subplots to look forward to in the encounter. However, Goa’s current head coach Juan Ferrando was eager to downplay the significance of the fixture. Scroll down for all live updates

 

Live Blog

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Live Score & Updates 

Squads:

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva

Defenders: Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel

Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij

Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

