ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Live Score: More than points at stake

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Football Live Score: In match six of the Indian Super League 2020-21 FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Familiar faces will face off in this west coast rivalry, with Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera returning for a clash against his former club along with ex-Goa players Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous and Mourtada Fall. Ahmed Jahouh’s red card in Mumbai’s previous match means the midfielder misses out on playing against his former club.

FC Goa have faced the Islanders on 14 occasions in the Hero ISL and have beaten them seven times, while Mumbai have managed only four wins against the Gaurs. Goa have scored 33 goals in games against Mumbai, while the Islanders have netted 14 times in those encounters. With plenty of former players returning to face their former team alongside ex-Goa head coach Lobera, there are plenty of intriguing subplots to look forward to in the encounter. However, Goa’s current head coach Juan Ferrando was eager to downplay the significance of the fixture. Scroll down for all live updates