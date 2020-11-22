ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Bengaluru Live Score Updates: FCG 2-2 BFC, 75 mins

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score: FC Goa are set to face Bengaluru FC in the third match of the Indian Super League 2020/21 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.
Goa has seen an overhaul in its foreign-player and coaching department during the off-season. Juan Ferrando, the manager of last season’s League Winners Shield champions, will look to build on the blueprint left in place by former coach Sergio Lobera. Meanwhile, Carles Cuadrat’s Bengaluru have a point to prove after its poor run in front of goal last season, when it was knocked out in the playoffs.
Chances are being created.
Cleiton Silva and Fran Gonzalez have gone off now, with Dimas Delgado and Pratik Chaudhari coming on for Bengaluru. Goa also made changes before the equaliser. Aiban Dohling and Alberto Noguera are on in place of Lenny Rodrigues and James Donachie.
WHAT A TURNAROUND! Angulo has his second goal of the game. Bengaluru have been caught off-guard again, with Brandon sliding the ball through to Romario. His cross across the box is chested in by Angulo. The improvisation works and it's all square!
Game on! FC Goa are right back in it as Angulo slots past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to provide some hope for the Gaurs. Right outside the box, Brandon finds Ortiz who then threads one to the debutant. All the momentum is with Ferrando's side now.
Right before the goal, Goa made two subs, bringing Brandon Fernandes and Romario Jesuraj on in place of Seiminlen Doungel and Princeton Rebello. Bengaluru make their second change -- Udanta Singh goes off to be replaced by Rahul Bheke.
And it is two for the Blues! Juanan comes ahead from centre-back and volleys home Bengaluru's 100th ISL goal to double the lead against the Gaurs. Ashique's cross is met by Brown, which is then again headed by Paartalu towards an unmarked Juanan.
At the break, Bengaluru have made a substitution up-front. Deshorn Brown replaces Kristian Opseth. On the other hand, Angulo goes in the book, for a foul on Fran Gonzalez. The second half has started with a lot of verve. Can Goa get a point out of this?
Cleiton Silva put Bengaluru ahead in the 27th minute with a header. From a Khabra long throw, the ball was caught in the middle of a mess. Opseth got a touch and guided it towards the path of the Brazilian. If one wants to impress on his debut, that's the way!
FC Goa (4-3-3): Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Sanson Pereira; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Seiminlen Doungel, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza; Igor Angulo
Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri; Kristian Opseth
Hello and welcome to the third match of the new ISL season between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. The Blues have got the better of the Gaurs in the opening 45 minutes owing to a goal from new boy Cleiton Silva. Can Ferrando's side bounce back? Stay tuned!