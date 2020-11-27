ISL 2020-21 Live Score, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score: Fowler or Habas?

ISL 2020-21 Live: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football Live Score: East Bengal, who are set to make their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL), will take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping for their second win of the season after starting off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters in the season opener. East Bengal, on the other hand, will take the field for the first time and Robbie Fowler will hope his new signings like Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox, and Jacques Maghoma kickstart their season without any delay. Meanwhile, Antonio Lopez Habas’ side will bank on their Fijian star Roy Krishna for the goals and defensive duo Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri for the clearances.