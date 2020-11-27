ISL 2020-21 Live Score, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score: Fowler or Habas?

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football Live Score: East Bengal, who are set to make their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL), will take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday.
ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping for their second win of the season after starting off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters in the season opener. East Bengal, on the other hand, will take the field for the first time and Robbie Fowler will hope his new signings like Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox, and Jacques Maghoma kickstart their season without any delay. Meanwhile, Antonio Lopez Habas’ side will bank on their Fijian star Roy Krishna for the goals and defensive duo Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri for the clearances.
East Bengal XI (3-4-2-1): Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma; Balwant Singh
Substitutes: Sankar Roy, Rohen Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohamed Irshad, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Haobam Singh
ATK Mohun Bagan started off from where they had left off last season, getting off to a winning start against Kerala Blasters. All eyes are now on their bitter foes, East Bengal, with a new-look side and a coaching staff headed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. From Krishna to Pilkington to Jhingan to Jeje to Garcia to Fox, the Boro Match is filled with big names this time around.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan! The Kolkata giants will resume their age-old rivalry on the grander stage of ISL for the first time in history, but without their legion of fans. Who will edge it out?