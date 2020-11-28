ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score Updates: Cuadrat or Roca?

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Football Live Score: Bengaluru FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.
After being held 2-2 by FC Goa in their season opener, Bengaluru will hope to go back to their defensive best against Manuel Márquez Roca’s side. On the other hand, Hyderabad are coming off an impressive 1-0 win over Odisha FC, where they managed to keep their first-ever clean sheet. Since Hyderabad debuted last season, they are yet to win against the Blues in two encounters.
Since Hyderabad FC debuted last season, the two have only have faced each other twice with Hyderabad winning neither of the matches. Hyderabad, in terms of wins during the regular season, is second from the bottom in ISL history with 3 victories from 19 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC is fifth in the list with 36 wins from 63 matches at a success rate of 57.14 percent.
Bengaluru FC Substitutes: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chowdhary, Leon Augustine, Dimas Delgado, Deshorn Brown, Thongkhosem Haokip, Amay Morajkar, Wungngayam Muirang
Hyderabad FC Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani, Souvik Chakraborty, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Liston Colaco, Laldanmawia Ralte, Sweden Fernandes
Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth
Hyderabad FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC. After starting their campaign with a draw against FC Goa, Carles Cuadrat's men will be aiming for a first win of the new season. Can Manuel Roca's side cause an upset? Stay tuned!