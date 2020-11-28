ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score Updates: Cuadrat or Roca?

ISL 2020-21 Live: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC. (File)

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Football Live Score: Bengaluru FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

After being held 2-2 by FC Goa in their season opener, Bengaluru will hope to go back to their defensive best against Manuel Márquez Roca’s side. On the other hand, Hyderabad are coming off an impressive 1-0 win over Odisha FC, where they managed to keep their first-ever clean sheet. Since Hyderabad debuted last season, they are yet to win against the Blues in two encounters.