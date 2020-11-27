ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming: Derby takes place in Goa.

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Football Live Streaming: The first Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) will unfold when ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal lock horns at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday. ATK Mohun Bagan are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters. East Bengal, on the other hand, will take the field for the first time. Of all 11 teams, they are the only one yet to feature in a contest.

East Bengal have built a formidable squad for their debut campaign in Indian football’s biggest stage — rich in both foreign and local talents. Led by former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, East Bengal have signed some experienced foreigners ahead of the season like Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox and Jacques Maghoma, and no doubt they add plenty of strength and depth to the squad.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal will be played on Friday, November 27.

What time is the kickoff between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League being played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal will be played at the at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco (Goa).

Which channel will air ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal?

The live streaming match of ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

