ISL 2019, Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters Live Score Streaming, ISL 2019 Live Score Streaming Online: Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC are taking on each other at the Mumbai Football Arena in an ISL clash on Thursday. The teams are placed at 7th and 8th spots on the league table for now and so both teams will be looking to score a win over their fellow strugglers and rise up the ranks.

Kerala – a team that has lost both its away matches – travel to Mumbai on Thursday to face a team that has lost both of its home fixtures.

When is Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League?

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will be played on Thursday, December 5.

What time is the kickoff between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League?

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League being played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Which channel will air Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters?

The live streaming match of Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

