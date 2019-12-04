ISL 2019, Odisha vs Bengaluru Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch OFC vs BFC?

Odisha vs Bengaluru Live Score Streaming: Aridane Santana will be vital for the hosts. (Source: ISL) Odisha vs Bengaluru Live Score Streaming: Aridane Santana will be vital for the hosts. (Source: ISL)

Odisha vs Bengaluru Live Score Streaming, ISL 2019 Live Score Streaming Online: With the hopes of going top, Bengaluru will hope to defeat Odisha at their makeshift home. After having a lukewarm start to its campaign, the champions have started to change gears whilst remaining unbeaten.

While Carles Cuadrat’s men, third on the table, are coming off a disappointing result where they were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Hyderabad, Josep Gombau’s Odisha will hope to win for the first time in four matches, after drawing three consecutive games. To counteract the best defence in the league, much will depend on playmaker Xisco Hernandez and Aridane Santana, who have scored seven of Odisha’s eight goals thus far.

When is Odisha vs Bengaluru in the Indian Super League?

Odisha vs Bengaluru will be played on Wednesday, December 4.

What time is the kickoff between Odisha vs Bengaluru in the Indian Super League?

Odisha vs Bengaluru will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Odisha vs Bengaluru in the Indian Super League being played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha vs Bengaluru will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Which channel will air Odisha vs Bengaluru in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha vs Bengaluru will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming match between Odisha vs Bengaluru?

The live streaming match of Odisha vs Bengaluru will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

