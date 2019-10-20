Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, Kerala Blasters vs ATK: When and where to watch KER vs KOL?

Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Live Score Streaming Online: The Indian Super League will kick-off for the sixth time, with Kerala Blasters going up against ATK in the season opener in Kochi on Sunday.

ATK, winners in 2014 and 2016, have roped back Antonio Habas as their manager and with players like Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin, Michael Soosairaj, and Anas Edathodika will be hoping to get things going.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters have got Eelco Schattorie as their new manager and would hope to bounce back from their ninth-placed finish last season, through the attacking prowess of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Raphaël Messi Bouli.

When is Kerala Blasters vs ATK in the Indian Super League?

Kerala Blasters vs ATK will be played on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

What time is the kickoff between Kerala Blasters vs ATK in the Indian Super League?

The kickoff for Kerala Blasters vs ATK in the Indian Super League is at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Kerala Blasters vs ATK in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Which channel will air Kerala Blasters vs ATK in the Indian Super League?

The live telecast of Kerala Blasters vs ATK will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

How do I live stream Kerala Blasters vs ATK in the Indian Super League online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.