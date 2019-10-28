Indian Super League 2019, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Updates: GOA 0-0 BEN, 30 mins

Indian Super League 2019, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Updates: FC Goa will host the reigning champions, Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday, hoping to exact revenge for the final loss of last season. A Rahul Bheke last gap header was all that had divided the two teams in Mumbai earlier this year.

Sergio Lobera-led side have already registered their first win of the season, beating Chennaiyin 3-0, but Bengaluru FC were held by NorthEast United in a goalless draw in their opening game of the season. Although in five meetings, the Blues have triumphed four times compared to the Gaurs’ one win, the home side will be hopeful for all three points with the return of Ahmed Jahouh in the side. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC’s striking duo, Suni Chhetri and Manuel Onwu, are yet to work out their chemistry and Ashique Kuruniyan is yet to adapt to Carles Cuadrat-suggested new left wingback role.