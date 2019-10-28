Indian Super League 2019, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Updates: GOA 0-0 BEN, 30 mins

Indian Super League 2019, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Updates: FC Goa will host the reigning champions, Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday, hoping to exact revenge for the final loss of last season. A Rahul Bheke last gap header was all that had divided the two teams in Mumbai earlier this year.
Sergio Lobera-led side have already registered their first win of the season, beating Chennaiyin 3-0, but Bengaluru FC were held by NorthEast United in a goalless draw in their opening game of the season. Although in five meetings, the Blues have triumphed four times compared to the Gaurs’ one win, the home side will be hopeful for all three points with the return of Ahmed Jahouh in the side. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC’s striking duo, Suni Chhetri and Manuel Onwu, are yet to work out their chemistry and Ashique Kuruniyan is yet to adapt to Carles Cuadrat-suggested new left wingback role.
Dimas' long ranger wasteful
Something for Carles Cuadrat to clap for though. Manuel Onwu pressed well and won the ball in Goa's half, which he passed onto Udanta Singh. Dimas Delgado collects it from him and unleashes one from 25 yards, but that was always sailing high and above. Bengaluru in control for some time now.
Play slowed down
The play has weathered off though in the last ten minutes though. A few half-chances here and there, but nothing consequential. Both teams are trying their best to win their midfield battles, but Bengaluru's Dimas Delgado is shining the brightest among the lot.
End-to-end stuff
From Khabra being denied a chance to shoot to Doungel taking on the Blues defence on the other side, this game has started as a good end-to-end clash. Anyone can feel that the goal's coming, but who will strike first?
Goa taking strides
After a quick early show by Bengaluru, Goa are growing more into the game, and why won't they? They have scored the most number of home goals since last season, and that should worry Carles Cuadrat. Manvir tries a through ball for Doungel, but Gurpreet comes ahead and handles it well.
Bengaluru on the frontfoot
After getting a corner within 30 seconds, Bengaluru have started out well on the frontfoot. They have troubled the home side's defence twice already from the right hand side.
Kick-off!
And the action begins as Bengaluru FC starts the proceedings! Who will come out on top?
The Mighty Gaurs
Consistency and changes
While Carles Cuadrat has retained the same XI that drew with NorthEast United in the goalless fixture, FC Goa has sees the return of Ahmed Jahouh in their lineup. Ferran Corominas could play in the #10 role behind Manvir Singh.
Head-to-head record
Bengaluru FC lineup
Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan; Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manuel Onwu
FC Goa lineup
FC Goa XI: Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai; Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh; Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes; Manvir Singh
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Indian Super League! It's FC Goa against Bengaluru FC, the finalists of last season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for more updates!