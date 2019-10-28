ISL Roundup: Bartholomew Ogbeche remains deadly, Amrinder Singh proves immovable

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League kicked off with a crowded Kochi stadium witnessing a thrilling contest between Kerala Blasters and ATK, with the home side eking a 2-1 victory. However, the match was followed by a goalless stalemate between defending champions Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United.

Previous edition’s semi-finalist Mumbai City FC have so far been impressive with their display as they secured four points from both their away encounter again Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC.

Last season’s runners-up, FC Goa were right in the money as they produced a dominant display to register a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin. Meanwhile, the debutants Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC are yet to make a positive impact in their ISL campaign as both the teams lost their opening fixtures. While Odisha lost both the matches they have played so far, Hyderabad were mauled 5-0 by ATK in their debut ISL match.

As far as the first week is concerned, a total of 18 goals have been scored so far. Out of the 18 goals, 16 have been netted by the foreigners and Redeem Tlang and Seiminlen Doungel are the only Indian footballers who found their names on the scoresheet.

AMONG THE GOALS

Continuing from where he left, Kerala Blasters’ striker Bartholomew Ogbeche stood as the difference between both the sides in the season opener. After ATK took a lead in the opening five minutes of the match, Ogbeche scored twice on the same night to help his team bounce back and eventually win the contest 2-1. With 12 goals under his name, the Nigerian stood as the joint second-highest scorer in the previous edition.

Coming off as a second-half substitute, ATK’s Edu Garcia scored a brace against Hyderabad FC, helping his side win the contest by a 5-goal margin. The Spanish midfielder had failed to make an impact in ATK’s opening clash against Blasters, but it didn’t take him long to find his groove as he netted twice just 18 minutes after being introduced in the contest.

CREATIVE OUTLET

While Indian footballers have not been among the goals, ATK’s Prabir Das has stood out as the best playmaker so far. The right-back has two assists under his name and considering the form he is in, he can be key part of ATK’s campaign this season.

THE GREAT WALL

Chennaiyin FC are yet to clinch their first win of the campaign, but defender Lucian Goian has been clinical in the backline. The defender has completed seven interceptions in the two matches he has featured so far.

SAFE HANDS

Another Indian who has really made a mark for himself in the opening week is Amrinder Singh, who has registered a league-high 10 saves already. The Mumbai stopper is yet to concede in the two matches he has played so far.