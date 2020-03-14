ISL 2019-20 Final Live Streaming, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Live Stream: When and where to watch

ATK take on Chennaiyin in hope of their third trophy (Source: ISL Twitter) ATK take on Chennaiyin in hope of their third trophy (Source: ISL Twitter)

ISL 2019-20 Final Live Streaming, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: ATK and Chennaiyin FC will seek a hat-trick of ISL titles here on Saturday when they meet in the 6th edition’s final, which will be played without spectators owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though for a different reason, this is the second time that an ISL match will be played in an empty stadium after the league stage game between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC was held behind closed doors in Guwahati in the wake of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. ATK (2014 and 2016) and Chennaiyin (2015 and 2017-18) have both won the ISL twice already and are looking to become the first side to win it three times. (PREVIEW)

When will ISL final between ATK vs Chennaiyin FC take place?

ISL final between ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will take place on 14 March, 2020.

Where will ISL final between ATK vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

ISL final between ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Margao, Goa.

What time does ISL final between ATK vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

ISL final between ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7.30pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ISL final between ATK vs Chennaiyin FC?

ISL final between ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV. You can also catch the live score and updates on www.indianexpress.com

