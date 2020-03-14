ISL 2019-20 Final, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Updates: ATK 1-0 CHE, 25 mins

ISL 2019-20 Final Live Score Streaming, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Updates: Two two-time ISL champions, ATK and Chennaiyin FC, will go head to head at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday in the 2019/20 Indian Super League final.
Infront of an empty stadium, the ISL outfits will battle it out after reaching the final in dramatic fashion — ATK defeated defending champions Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate in the semis, and Chennaiyin FC beat league winners FC Goa 6-5 on aggregate. Both Antonio Habas’ and Owen Coyle’s sides now have their eyes on becoming the first side to win the ISL trophy three times.
Interestingly, neither club has lost an ISL final – a run that will end for one of them on Saturday.
Highlights
Another attack by ATK and Chennaiyin are again found on their backfoot! Roy Krishna absolutely skips past everyone on the right wing, and the deflection is managed off the line by a foot from Laldinliana Renthlei. A huge sigh of relief for the Machans!
It's been anybody's game so far, but Chennaiyin is lacking sharpness up front. Jerry sends a cross from the left flank and Chhangte gets his header on target, but that is calmly collected by ATK's goalkeeper. On the other hand, Germanpreet Singh is off injured, and on comes Edwin Vanspaul.
WHAT A GOAL! ATK lead! John Johnson's brilliant ball over the heads of everyone finds Roy Krishna down the left wing, and the Fijian crosses the ball in with his right foot which is then met with a vicious volley by Javi Hernandez! He hits the ball straight into the ground with his left foot and the bounce completely fools Vishal Kaith. The entire Chennaiyin defence was caught napping.
ATK have regained some footing in the match, as they get a free kick, but Javi Hernandez hits the wall with his left foot. David Williams and Roy Krishna linking up well, but fail to get a clear-cut chance infront of goal so far.
Nerijus Valskis finds himself in a bit of space and he hits the upper side of the crossbar from close range with his left foot. What a miss, and what sigh of relief by ATK there. A shaky start by Habas' men so far.
And Chennaiyin have already found a break, and they have got a corner now after a Pritam Kotal headed clearance. A nicely taken one, but is fluffed by an oncoming player. Off to a nice start now.
The anthem is done. The toss is done between Roy Krishna and Lucian Goian. And all that remains is the whistle, and here we go as ATK kicks off the final.
Playing XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis
Subs: Karanjeet Singh (GK), Deepak Tangri, Masih Saighani, Dragos Firtulescu, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali
Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Michael Regin, Javi Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna
Subs: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Pronay Halder, Mandi Sosa Pena, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin
The winner might not be set now, but one thing is known for sure — that the most important battle on the pitch will be between ATK's Prabir Das and Chennaiyin's Lallianzuala Chhangte. Das with the most assists for a defender, and Chhangte with the most goals for India. The Chennaiyin winger has also scored in his last three appearances.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL 2020 final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC! Although it will take place in a bit of an anti-climactic fashion in front of an empty stadium with no fans because of the COVID-19 threat, both the ISL outfits will be up in arms to claim their third title! Who will come out on top? Stay tuned!