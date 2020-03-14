ISL 2019-20 Final, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Updates: ATK 1-0 CHE, 25 mins

ISL 2019-20 Final Live: Beating Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, ATK and Chennaiyin FC have made it to the final. ISL 2019-20 Final Live: Beating Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, ATK and Chennaiyin FC have made it to the final.

ISL 2019-20 Final Live Score Streaming, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Updates: Two two-time ISL champions, ATK and Chennaiyin FC, will go head to head at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday in the 2019/20 Indian Super League final.

Infront of an empty stadium, the ISL outfits will battle it out after reaching the final in dramatic fashion — ATK defeated defending champions Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate in the semis, and Chennaiyin FC beat league winners FC Goa 6-5 on aggregate. Both Antonio Habas’ and Owen Coyle’s sides now have their eyes on becoming the first side to win the ISL trophy three times.

Interestingly, neither club has lost an ISL final – a run that will end for one of them on Saturday.