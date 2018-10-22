Pune City FC vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: Bengaluru FC beat FC Pune City 3-0

FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: On the back of a tremendous performance by skipper Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC picked up an thumping victory over FC Pune City. The Indian football team captain scored twice in the matter of 2 minutes to give his side a 2-0 lead just before the half time. Miku added another goal in the second half to give their side a 3-0 lead. Chhetri missed out on the hat-trick opportunity as his last grasping effort hit the goalpost. Full time BEN 3-0 PUN.
A win against Bengaluru, which they desperately need, will not just be Pune's first of the season but also their maiden victory over the opposition against whom they bowed out in last edition's playoffs.
Sunil Chhetri came mighty close to score a hat-trick. Denied by the outpost in the final minute.
FULL TIME: PUNE 0-3 BEN
86' Hero of the match -Sunil Chhetri - scored two goals in 5 minutes.
SUBSTITUTION! Kean Lewis comes on for Bengaluru in place of Udanta Singh.
FREEKICK TO FC PUNE CITY! A cross from Marcelinho and Alvaro is OFFSIDE. AGAIN.
SAVE! Marcelinho breaks with speed into Bengaluru FC, takes a super shot, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu remains tall and strong. Remains unbeaten.
SUBSTITUTION! Harmanjot Khabra Makes way for Thongkhosiem Haokip for Bengaluru FC.
OUTPOST! Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was beaten by Diego Carlos who took a shot from outside the box.. Just hit the outpost and deflected outside.
GOALLLLLL! Miku breaks into FC Pune City half. A long pass from Gurpreet SIngh Sandhu. Takes a kick from his right foot, straight into the bottom left corner of the net. PUNE 0-3 BEN (62 MINS)
CORNER TO FC PUNE CITY!
Marcelinho takes the corner. Slow and flying high but the header from Adil was terrible. Did not worry Sandhu at all.
SUBSTITUTION! Nikhil Pujary makes way for Shankar Sampingraj for FC Pune City.
FREEKICK TO BENGALURU! Nasty challege from Sahil on Udanta Singh and he gets a YELLOW CARD!
Delgado takes a low free kick but wasteful effort. Straight into Pune's defence.
SUBSTITUTION FOR FC PUNE CITY!
Martin Diaz goes out for Diego Carlos.
FREEKICK! Marcelinho takes the free kick for FC Pune City. Not a good cross, flies high in the air andPune players were deep inside the box. OFFSIDE!
The first half finished with the same scoreline Pune 0-2 BEN.
The second half is underway
Sunil Chhetri strikes again as Bengaluru FC double their lead before half time.
A minute after wasting a golden opportunity, skipper Sunil Chhetri strikes for the visitors.
CHANCE! A fine delivery from the corner but Sunil Chhetri heads it straight into Vishal Kaith's hands.
Vishal Kaith not troubled as Erik Paartalu's effort from outside the D goes away from the goalpost. After 30 minutes of play both the sides are still unable to break the deadlock.
FREEKICK for Pune City FC as Emiliano is brought down just outside the D. Marcelinho steps up for Pune but an excellent SAVE by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denies the home side for scoring the first goal of the match.
CHANCE! Miku's shot sails over the crossbar as Bengaluru FC fails to claim an early lead. After 15 minutes both the team still, wait for the breakthrough.
Pune City's Ashique pulls Udanta as he goes down on the ground. The referee shows no hesitation as Ashique gets the first yellow card of the game.
Udanta sends a cross into a dangerous area that's low and in space for the skipper to strike, but it's miscued and cleared away.
The match between Pune and Bengaluru FC is underway at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium.